Pro Surfer Kai Lenny Calls Out Government Response to Maui Fires

As the death toll rises to 99, some residents say they have yet to see much government aid in the fire's aftermath

Taylor Henderson
Kai LennyJohn Parra/Getty Images

The death toll in Maui rose to 99 Tuesday following last week's wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island.

The fires originally broke out on Aug. 8 and burned over 2,170 acres of land and around 2,200 structures. More than 1,000 more people are unaccounted for.

As locals begin to pick up the pieces of the devastation, some aren't happy with the government's response, including professional surfer Kai Lenny.

"I haven't seen one state, one county, one federal official at any one of the donation hubs where people are most suffering," Lenny told CBS News. "People are sleeping in their cars. People are asking for specific items now."

He and other locals have been "sitting back, waiting for help to arrive, and then nothing was sorta happening." 

President Joe Biden approved a Disaster Declaration for Hawaii that will provide "grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster." One of the first waves of aid was spent evacuating residents and tourists from the island.

"The Hawaiian people, the locals that have lived here, they just always feel like they're the last to be thought of. And they're like, the foundation of it," Lenny pointed out.

As far as physical help goes, Lenny said Maui residents seemingly haven't seen much of it. "And it was just like, day after day, 'Where are they?'" Lenny added. 

He worries that since the residents are dedicated to help each other, the state might believe "they don't need to step in. But a lot of these volunteers have been going all day, all night for five, six days now and are exhausted and are waiting for a handoff, or at least a break."

The 30-year-old has a "boots on the ground" effort as he brings supplies to friends and family around the island until, hopefully, "the caravan arrives with everything." 

Officials estimate that rebuilding around the island could cost around $5.5 billion

