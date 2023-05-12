Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says She Would ‘Give Up’ Her Career for Daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reassessing her priorities now that she is a mother to daughter Malti Marie.

The actress, who shares the 15-month-old with her husband Nick Jonas, opened up about parenthood in a cover story with Femina magazine published Thursday.

Addressing how her family moved to Mumbai when Priyanka was a teenager due in part to her blossoming career, she said, "At that time, I took it all completely for granted."

She added, "I was like, of course it's your parents' job to do that. My career matters. And I didn't even think about it until I was writing my book. And then it dawned on me like now I'm in my 40s. And that, if I were asked to give up my career and just move countries, I would do it without question for my daughter."

The Quantico actress and the Jonas Brothers singer were married in a multi-day celebration in late 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti on Jan. 15, 2022.

After Malti's birth, the baby spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and made it home in time for Mother's Day 2022.

"When I got married and now of course after having Malti, my priorities are so different," Priyanka told Femina. "I want to work with people I like. I want to do movies that I really enjoy. I want to be surrounded by people who make me laugh. I want to make people laugh."

The actress also discussed having a sustainable work-life balance. "I want to go back home. On time," she said. "I finish my job really quickly and then I'm home. That doesn't mean I don't love my job. That doesn't mean I'm not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before. But, now, I know life is equally important."