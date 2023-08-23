Priscilla Presley Says She Felt Uneasy 2 Days Before Daughter Lisa Marie’s Death

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her final moments with daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla — who is the subject of a new movie written and directed by Sofia Coppola, titled Priscilla — recalled the moment she knew something wasn't right with Lisa Marie just two days before her sudden death.

"I did know there was something not right," Priscilla told the outlet.

While celebrating Austin Butler's Golden Globes win for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis, Priscilla said her daughter voiced that she was experiencing some pain.

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," Priscilla said. "I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left."

A couple days later, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest and, later, pronounced dead.

"I got right in the car, but she was already gone," Priscilla recalled. "I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother."

Lisa Marie, who died on Jan. 12 at 54 years old, had "therapeutic levels of oxycontin" in her bloodstream at the time of her death. The coroner's report stated that she was prescribed opiates following a cosmetic surgery she had months before her passing.

Last month, Presley's cause of death was announced as a small bowel obstruction due to bariatric surgery.

"The obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago," according to the Los Angeles County coroner's report obtained by The Messenger.