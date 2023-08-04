Lisa Marie Presley Judge Confirms Estate Details as Family Seeks to Seal Dollar Amounts

On Friday, a judge approved the agreement between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough over Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

Per Judge Lynn Scaduto's ruling, Keough has been made the sole trustee in the Promenade Trust. The judge also granted the family's request that approval of settlement is in the best interest for the minors (Keough's twin half-sisters Harper and Finley, 14) and has a signature from their father, Michael Lockwood.

Additionally, their motion to seal the dollar amounts of the trust provisions will be decided by the court at a later date. The Messenger was present in the courtroom for Friday's ruling, though the legal counsel for parties involved did not offer comment.

The update comes nearly seven months after Lisa Marie died at age 46 after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 12.

Priscilla and Keough reached a settlement in May in court after the matriarch challenged a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's trust, which ultimately made Riley the sole beneficiary of Graceland and gave her 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate.

A source told The Messenger at the time that the pair was hopeful they "can repair their relationship and move forward now that this is behind them."

"Their communication has been limited and it has been a tense few months for them," the insider added. "Everyone is very focused on healing."

Riley is set to remain the only trustee in Lisa Marie's estate, while Priscilla will be a "special advisor" and receive $1 million, as well as $400,000 for legal fees. She will also reportedly receive a payment of an undisclosed amount for 10 years, or until she dies.

In June, the grandmother-granddaughter pair posed together in a family photo with Harper and Finley. "Happy Graduation girls! You're now in high school!!!" Presley captioned Instagram post.

A new ruling date for the family's motion to seal has not been announced.