Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Are ‘Very Focused on Healing’ After Settlement, Says Source

It sounds like Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough are ready to move forward.
A source close to the family tells The Messenger they "are both relieved they were able to settle their dispute" after they reached a quick settlement on Tuesday in the matter of the late Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
"Their communication has been limited and it has been a tense few months for them," the source says. "Everyone is very focused on healing."
Priscilla, 77, previously challenged the legal documents leaving the trust solely to Keough, 33, after Lisa Marie died at age 46 after suffering cardiac arrest on January 12.
The insider says that Priscilla remains hopeful they "can repair their relationship and move forward now that this is behind them."
"Riley is still heartbroken by everything that has transpired and is mourning the loss of her mother at this time," the source adds. "She hopes that this is one step in the right direction for the family."
Although Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, previously amended her trust in 2016 to make Riley and son Benjamin co-trustees, Ben died in 2020, making Riley the sole beneficiary of Graceland and 15 percent ownership of Elvis' estate.
Priscilla, who was previously a beneficiary in the original 2010 trust, challenged the document's validity in her legal complaint.
Her attorney Ronson Shamoun previously told The Messenger on Tuesday: "The parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future."
