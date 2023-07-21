In the beginning of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Belly's older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) makes a reveal that wasn't exactly shocking to any fans of the first season: He'll be attending Princeton University next year.

The elite institution had long been Steven's goal, since he worked at the Cousins Beach Country Club as a snack bar attendant throughout Season 1 to pay for school. Clearly, all this hard work has come to fruition. In the Season 2 pilot alone, Steven sports a Princeton t-shirt at a backyard party and gives a rousing speech as his high school's valedictorian.

Steven isn't the only fictional character to attend the #1 university in the country (according to U.S. News and World Report), of course. In the final season of Never Have I Ever, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) ends up at her dream college of Princeton after many, many trials and tribulations (including her boyfriend stealing from the Princeton rep). And in another Mindy Kaling project — yes, The Mindy Project — Dr. Mindy Lahiri attended Princeton and visits the school several times throughout the course of the series. So, what's with all the love for the Tigers?

Well, showrunners like Kaling or The Summer I Turned Pretty's Jenny Han aren't the first creators to include the New Jersey college in their works. The tradition goes back as far as 1934, when a cabaret dancer (played by Miriam Hopkins) witnesses a murder and goes into hiding by disguising herself as a male Princeton student. In Risky Business, Tom Cruise's Joel Goodsen is pressured to attend Princeton by his high-achieving father; in Doogie Howser, M.D., Neil Patrick Harris' Doogie Howser reportedly graduated from Princeton at just 10 years old. Throughout the 20th century, Princeton was the goal or alma mater for characters in The West Wing, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Will & Grace.

In the 2000s, the trend moved into teen movies, with Anne Hathaway's Mia Thermapolis attending Princeton in 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. That same year, Hilary Duff's Sam Montgomery dreamed of attending Princeton and becoming a writer in A Cinderella Story — all while falling in love with Chad Michael Murray, of course.

A Cinderella Story writer Leigh Dunlap told The Messenger that she selected Princeton as Sam's goal since it was the epitome of aspiration — and a far cry from the dingy diner where her character works in the film. Well, that — and her husband attended Princeton, so Dunlap had a wealth of inspiration.

"It's the most interesting of the Ivy League schools, personally," she said. "Harvard is a little too on the nose. Princeton is a little off-kilter from all of that — and it's more fun."

Dunlap even revealed that when the film had its July 2004 premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, the team decked the room out with Princeton memorabilia, including banners, hangings and blankets (one of which her husband actually swiped for their own home).

While it's easy to write Princeton into a script, it's slightly more difficult to get it on screen. Dunlap said Warner Bros. handled the legalities of including the university on her behalf; according to their website, Princeton's Office of Communications "reviews requests to use Princeton's name and/or image in films, television, advertisements, books, commercial websites and news releases, and other places." Studios must send over the script for review, and filming is not permitted on campus without permission. (Princeton University did not respond to The Messenger's requests for comment.)

Steven from 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' Hilary Duff from 'A Cinderella Story,' Devi from 'Never Have I Ever' and Mia from 'The Princess Diaries' all attended Princeton University. Devi: Lara Solanki/Netflix; Mia: Walt Disney Studios; Steven: Amazon Prime Video; Sam: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; Princeton: Rick Friedman/ Getty Images; Banner: College Flags & Banners Co./ Amazon

Of course, Princeton wasn't the only Ivy League dream of the early 2000s — Legally Blonde (2001) influenced a generation of female lawyers thanks to its portrayal of Elle Woods at Harvard, while Gossip Girl had Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) shooting for the moon at Yale. But Meredith Martin, an associate professor in the English department and the director of Princeton's Center for Digital Humanities, attributes the recent wave of fictional Princeton admissions to the fact that the university doesn't have pre-professional graduate schools like medical, business or law schools. (Even though House purported to take place at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital.) Instead, the school is more closely associated with famous mathematicians and physicists like Albert Einstein and John Nash, as well as their School for International and Public Affairs (whose fictional alums were depicted in The West Wing).

"There's definitely the politics connection. There's definitely the math, physics, engineering connection," she told The Messenger. "If Harvard is law and Elle Woods, and Yale is class and Connecticut and preppiness from Gossip Girl, there's a lot more diversity in our approaches here because we don't feed into a business or a law school."

Martin said that her students are always eager to hear when a film or television series is filming on campus, and will try and stake out sets. The student body, she said, is also frequently engaged with Hollywood thanks to on-campus speakers and visiting professorships for actors, screenwriters and more thanks to the Lewis Center for the Arts. In the last year alone, the campus has seen the likes of Michaela Coel, Ilana Glazer and Stuart Weitzman.

They've been noticing that Princeton is on-screen now more than ever.

"The students love it," Martin said. "There's just a feeling that Princeton is a cool place to go right now. It's in the zeitgeist."