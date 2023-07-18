Princess Diana’s Iconic Black Sheep Sweater Estimated To Sell For $50,000

An iconic sweater worn by Princess Diana is headed to auction. The famous black sheep sweater is expected to garner at least $50,000.
"This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion," said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, according to the Associated Press.
The sweater will be on display at the auction house's New York City showroom from September 7-13. The bidding begins on August 31, which was the day Princess Diana passed away in 1997, and runs through September 14.
When she was 19 and newly engaged to Prince Charles, she wore the sweater to a polo match in June 1981. The wool garment features a lone black sheep amidst white ones. It was designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne for their small knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.
She later wore it to another event in 1983.
At one point, Prince Diana damaged the sweater's sleeve. The designers, who thought that the royal's engagement ring might have caused the tear, received a letter asking for a repair or replacement.
Muir and Osborne happily obliged and Princess Diana was later seen in it at a 1983 event, where she added a black ribbon to her look.
