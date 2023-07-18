Princess Diana’s Iconic Black Sheep Sweater Estimated To Sell For $50,000 - The Messenger
Princess Diana’s Iconic Black Sheep Sweater Estimated To Sell For $50,000

The royal wore the sweater to a 1981 polo match shortly after getting engaged to then-Prince Charles

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Diana, Princess of Wales wearing ‘Black sheep’ wool jumper by Warm and Wonderful to Windsor Polo in June 1981. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

An iconic sweater worn by Princess Diana is headed to auction. The famous black sheep sweater is expected to garner at least $50,000.

"This exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion," said Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, according to the Associated Press.

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023.
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023.AP Photo/Frank Augstein

The sweater will be on display at the auction house's New York City showroom from September 7-13. The bidding begins on August 31, which was the day Princess Diana passed away in 1997, and runs through September 14.

When she was 19 and newly engaged to Prince Charles, she wore the sweater to a polo match in June 1981. The wool garment features a lone black sheep amidst white ones. It was designed by Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne for their small knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.

She later wore it to another event in 1983.

At one point, Prince Diana damaged the sweater's sleeve. The designers, who thought that the royal's engagement ring might have caused the tear, received a letter asking for a repair or replacement.

Muir and Osborne happily obliged and Princess Diana was later seen in it at a 1983 event, where she added a black ribbon to her look.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing her sheep sweater in 1983
Diana, Princess of Wales wearing her sheep sweater in 1983Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
