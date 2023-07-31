Prince William Cracks Joke About Hair Loss While Highlighting Earthshot Prize Winners - The Messenger
Entertainment
Prince William Cracks Joke About Hair Loss While Highlighting Earthshot Prize Winners

'It's been about four years in the making... I had hair when it started,' the Prince of Wales joked while discussing his earth-friendly initiative

Published |Updated
Wendy Geller
Prince WilliamCameron Smith/Getty Images

A lot can change in a couple of years — just ask Prince William, who made a humorous personal connection to this adage when recently discussing his environmental initiative the Earthshot Prize.

Speaking with the team at Sorted Food, an environmentally friendly food solutions company, the Prince of Wales quipped that he looked a little different back when he came up with his environmental project back in 2020.

"I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize," he noted. "It's an initiative I started about two years ago now, although it's been about four years in the making — I had hair when it started."

All jokes aside, "It's designed as an environmental prize tackling the world's greatest environmental problems," he clarified.

William was featured on Sorted Food's YouTube channel Sunday to highlight the work of three 2022 Earthshot Prize winners. He also cooked and served a plant-based "Earthshot Burger" using the technology the winners had created.

The Earthshot Prize was conceived in order to "regenerate the place we all call home in the next 10 years" and to "find and grow solutions that will repair our planet," per the initiative's website.

The 2023 Earthshot Prize Awards will take place Nov. 7 in Singapore.

