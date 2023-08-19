Ahead of England’s Sunday match against Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Prince William apologized in advance for not attending, as well as sent the team an encouraging message — all while accompanied by a special girl in his own life.
Princess Charlotte sat beside her father in the video, which was posted to Instagram Saturday, holding a soccer ball and smiling as William delivered well-wishes to the Lionesses.
"Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we're sorry we can't be there in person but we're so proud of everything you've achieved and the millions you've inspired here and around the world," he stated, adding, "So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves."
Princess Charlotte then pipes up, "Good luck, Lionesses!"
Prince William is choosing to watch the final on TV from England, declining to make the long-distance trip due to its short duration, according to the BBC, which referenced his commitment to climate change.
Regardless of this, he has received criticism online for missing the historic match, which marks the women's team's first appearance in the final of the World Cup.
England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also not be there. Spain's Queen Letizia will be in attendance with her teenage daughter Sofia.
