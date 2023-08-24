Prince Harry Will Return to the UK on Eve of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Anniversary - The Messenger
Entertainment
Prince Harry Will Return to the UK on Eve of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Anniversary

The royal will attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 7, according to a tweet from the charity

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 30, 2023 in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry is returning to the UK on the eve of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's one-year death anniversary. Her Majesty died on Sept. 8, 2022.

The royal will attend the WellChild Awards — which celebrates seriously ill children in the UK and the people who care for them — on Sept. 7, according to a tweet from the charity shared Thursday.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will not make public appearances that day, according to their office, and there's no word on what Prince William and Kate Middleton's exact schedule will look like.

Following his appearance in London, the former royal will head to Düsseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf," representatives for the couple told The Messenger in a statement. "The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

Prince Harry returned to the UK for his grandmother's funeral last September, alongside Meghan Markle. It was the first public appearance the couple made with the royal family after leaving their positions as senior royals.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry wrote in a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

More Entertainment.
