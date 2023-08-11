Japan has a special place in Prince Harry's heart, and he'd "happily" live there. The British royal appeared at the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values – Summer Edition summit where he shared his love for the East Asia country and its culture.
"Every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special," said Harry. "I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup, and I'd happily live here if you'd have me."
For now, Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in Montecito, California, after retiring from their roles as members of the royal family three years ago.
In June, the couple officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage, handing their keys to King Charles III approximately six months after they were asked to leave, according to The Mirror.
The cottage, located in Windsor, England, was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II after the couple tied the knot in 2018. It underwent a roughly $3.05 million renovation process while the two were living there.
Courtier Sir Michael Stevens confirmed the report in a statement published by The Mirror.
He added, "Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."
