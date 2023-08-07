Prince Harry's reported issues with the royal family haven't changed his bond with his cousins.
That's because Harry is still "so close" with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, a family source told People on Saturday.
"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the insider shared before referencing the fractured relationships within the royal family. "This whole drama between him and Meghan (Markle) and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it."
The source added that Eugenie and Beatrice "understand and live in the royal machine."
The remarks come weeks after Harry and Meghan officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in June.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's keys were handed over to King Charles III approximately six months after the couple was asked to leave, according to The Mirror. The cottage, located in Windsor, England, was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II after the couple tied the knot in 2018. It underwent a roughly $3.05 million renovation process while the royals were living there.
Courtier Sir Michael Stevens confirmed the report in a statement published by The Mirror, noting, "Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."
The duo currently live in Montecito, Calif., after retiring from their roles as members of the royal family three years ago.
