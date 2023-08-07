Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: Report - The Messenger
Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: Report

The royal update comes weeks after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in June

Charmaine Patterson
Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice watch the Eventing Cross Country Equestrian event on Day 3 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on July 30, 2012 in London, England.Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Prince Harry's reported issues with the royal family haven't changed his bond with his cousins.

That's because Harry is still "so close" with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, a family source told People on Saturday.

"They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the insider shared before referencing the fractured relationships within the royal family. "This whole drama between him and Meghan (Markle) and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

The source added that Eugenie and Beatrice "understand and live in the royal machine."

The remarks come weeks after Harry and Meghan officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 06, 2022 in New York CityMike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's keys were handed over to King Charles III approximately six months after the couple was asked to leave, according to The Mirror. The cottage, located in Windsor, England, was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II after the couple tied the knot in 2018. It underwent a roughly $3.05 million renovation process while the royals were living there.

Courtier Sir Michael Stevens confirmed the report in a statement published by The Mirror, noting, "Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

The duo currently live in Montecito, Calif., after retiring from their roles as members of the royal family three years ago.

