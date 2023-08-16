Inside Prince Harry’s Dramatic New Netflix Docuseries on Veterans, ‘Heart of Invictus’

Although Prince Harry makes headlines more so for his marriage to Suits actress Meghan Markle and his subsequent decision to hang up his figurative crown, he is also the founder of the Invictus Games and Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation charity.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming docuseries Heart of Invictus, which will follow the inspiring stories of the Games' veteran participants.

"Our Invictus Games community represents some of the bravest and most dedicated individuals from 23 nations across the globe. Heart of Invictus is the incredible story of competitors brought together through service, who are now united through sport," the Duke of Sussex said in a statement.

He continued, "While in various stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors and their loved ones give a compelling look at their journey to the Invictus Games, in a way that commands admiration and respect."

From Archewell Productions, Harry teamed up with the Oscar-winning team of director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets, Virunga, Evelyn) for the project.

Watch the trailer for Heart of Invictus, narrated by Harry himself, below:

The Invictus Games are an international adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans. They have so far been delivered in London in 2014, Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018 and The Hague in 2022.