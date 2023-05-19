Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a barrage of tabloids, royal family feuds, and a historic exit from one of the oldest monarchies in the world. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship may have started out as a fairytale, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since faced a host of challenges.

Now, Harry and Meghan are celebrating five years of marriage. To mark their fifth wedding anniversary, we revisit the major milestones in their romance. Here’s a look at the Duke and Duchess’s complete relationship timeline:

July 2016 - Harry and Meghan meet

It turns out, royals find dates just like the rest of us these days: with the help of social media. During the first episode of Netflix’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, Harry recalled seeing a video of Meghan with a dog face filter. "I was scrolling through my feed...and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat," Harry said. "I was like, 'Who is that?'"

The mutual friend (who's rumored to be Harry's childhood friend Violet von Westenholz) tells the Suits actress that “Prince Haz” asked about her, and Meghan agrees to a date after doing what she called “homework” of her own. She is impressed with the "beautiful photography" and "environmental shots" on his Instagram. The pair exchange numbers over the app, and sparks fly during their first date.

August 2016 - Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry on a trip to Botswana

Not long after meeting, Harry, 32, invites Meghan, 35, on a trip to Botswana with him for his conservation work. "I was astonished that she said 'yes,' " Harry said in an episode of the docuseries. "This woman that I've really met twice, she's coming to Botswana, and we're gonna be living in a tent for five days!"

"We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it," he added. The new couple soon implement a “two-week rule” where they won't go longer than 14 days without seeing each other.

Oct. 2016 - They celebrate Halloween incognito

The prince is tipped off by palace communications secretary Jason Knauf that his relationship with Meghan Markle is about to hit the news. Meghan and Harry sneak out in Halloween costumes "to have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," Meghan said in an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The actress and royal don post-apocalyptic costumes to hide their identity and attend a party with Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

Oct. 31, 2016 - News of their relationship hits the press

On Halloween, The Sunday Express runs an article breaking the news that Prince Harry is dating American actress Meghan Markle. An insider claims Harry is "happier than he’s been for many years," and that Meghan has already met members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The first round of press speaks highly of Meghan as an actress and praises her philanthropic work. But the favorable media coverage would soon change.

Nov. 8, 2016 - Kensington Palace releases a statement

In a rare move, Prince Harry releases a statement by way of his communications secretary, confirming the relationship and asking the press and public to stop harassing "his girlfriend, Meghan Markle." The statement notes that while interest in Prince Harry’s life is expected, "the past week has seen a line crossed."

"Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," the statement reads. "It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."

Dec. 14, 2016 - First photo together in public

The two lovebirds are snapped out in public for the very first time while they are catching a play at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End. That same week, the couple is spotted Christmas tree shopping at the Pines and Needles store in London.

Jan. 2017 - They take a New Year's trip to see the Northern Lights

After spending Christmas apart, the pair rings in the New Year by jetting off on a romantic getaway to see the Aurora Borealis. Harry planned the special cabin trip to a remote town in Northern Norway, "and wanted to make it as romantic and special as possible," a source tells The Sun.

May 2017 - Meghan and Harry make their first public debut as a couple

Meghan and Harry make their first public appearance in Ascot, England at an exclusive polo event Harry plays in. Meghan cheers her boyfriend on from the sidelines, and the couple is caught in some subtle PDA moments.

Later that month, they attend Pippa Middleton and James Matthews’ wedding reception in Buckleberry together, with Harry making a three-hour round trip to London to pick Meghan up after the morning ceremony.

August 2017 - They celebrate Meghan’s birthday in Africa

Off to Africa they go on another safari, one year after their initial visit to Botswana. This time, it's in celebration of Meghan's 36th birthday.

Sept. 2017 - Meghan meets Queen Elizabeth II

In their Netflix docuseries, Meghan talked about an impromptu first meeting with Her Majesty the Queen during lunch at Royal Lodge in Windsor, but doesn't mention a date. However, People reported that Meghan's first official introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was on Sept. 3, 2017 at the queen's summer residence, Balmoral Castle.

Sept. 5, 2017 - Meghan publicly acknowledges the relationship for the first time

Meghan publicly discusses her relationship with the royal for the first time ever in a Vanity Fair cover story, but the details are few and far between.

"We’re a couple," she tells Vanity Fair. "We're in love. I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”

Sept. 2017 - They attend the Invictus Games in Toronto

The pair attend the Invictus Games in Toronto, where Meghan lived while filming Suits. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is also in attendance.

Nov. 2017 - Meghan moves to London

The actress wraps filming the Canadian-American legal drama Suits and moves across the pond to live with Harry in the two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage.

Nov. 27, 2017 - They announce their engagement

It's official! Clarence House announces the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle after months of public speculation. Kensington Palace also releases a statement on behalf of Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, saying they "are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry."

Harry proposed with a bespoke ring made from an African diamond and two smaller stones from Princess Diana's private jewelry collection. The happy couple give their first joint interview with the BBC the same day, revealing the proposal happened a few weeks earlier during a "cozy night" at home at Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage over roast chicken.

"It was just so sweet and natural and very romantic," Meghan said. "He got on one knee. As a matter of fact, I could barely let [him] finish proposing. I was like, 'Can I say yes now?'"

May 19, 2018 - The royal wedding

Nearly two years since they first met, Prince Harry and Meghan say "I do" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and they receive the royal titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan dons a Givenchy wedding gown paired with Queen Mary's bandeau tiara on loan from the queen. In addition to the British royal family, high-profile guests in attendance included celebrities like Oprah, David and Victoria Beckham, Serena Williams, Idris Elba, George Clooney, and James Corden, as well as Meghan's Suits co-stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Sarah Rafferty. The royal couple's official wedding portraits, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, are released just two days after.

Oct. 15, 2018 - A baby on the way

The palace releases a statement announcing Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child together. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

May 6, 2019 - Harry and Meghan welcome their first child

The Duke and Duchess are proud parents! The couple announce the birth of their baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in a post on their royal Instagram account. The photo shows Queen Elizabeth II smiling at the baby in Meghan's arms. "This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle," the caption reads. "The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess' mother were also present for this special occasion."

Jan. 8, 2020 - Harry and Meghan announce they will 'step back as senior members of the royal family'

Harry and Meghan announce their decision to transition into financial independence and step back from their role as senior members of the royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," they say in an Instagram post. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

March 2020 - They launch Archewell

Now living in America, the power couple reveals their newly minted foundation is called Archewell. The name was chosen after the palace nixed the idea of continuing to use the SussexRoyal name. "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," the couple says in a statement.

Sept. 2020 - A multimillion-dollar Netflix deal

The Duke and Duchess sign a giant multi-year deal with Netflix "to produce programming that informs, elevates, and inspires," under their expanding Archewell umbrella company.

Dec. 2020 - They also sign a deal with Spotify

Next comes a massive deal with Spotify to create original audio content. Meghan launches her podcast, Archetypes, soon after.

Feb. 2021 - A second child on the way

News breaks that Meghan is pregnant again. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson tells Us Weekly.

March 7, 2021 - Their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey

More than a year after stepping away from the royal family, the Duke and Duchess sit down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in Oprah with Meghan and Harry. During the interview, the couple reveals harrowing details about the harassment they experienced both from the tabloids and within the royal institution. "We spent four years trying to make it work," Harry said. "We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling."

Buckingham Palace issues a statement a few days later: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

June 4, 2021 - Their daughter, Lilibet, is born

The duke and duchess welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The couple reveals the baby is named after her grandmother, the queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet, as well as after Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

"She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," they say in a statement.

Sept. 2021 - Harry and Meghan on the cover of Time Magazine

The couple poses for the cover of Time's 100 Most Influential People issue. "They turn compassion into boots on the ground through their Archewell Foundation," the accompanying article reads. "They give voice to the voiceless through media production. Hand in hand with nonprofit partners, they take risks to help communities in need — offering mental-health support to Black women and girls in the U.S., and feeding those affected by natural disasters in India and the Caribbean."

Oct. 23, 2021 - They release their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey

Prince Harry and Meghan release a film with ITV documenting their recent royal tour in Africa. In it, the couple gets candid about their struggles with the British press and the alleged turmoil between them and the royal family. Harry confesses that the pressure he and Meghan face is reminiscent of his mother, Princess Diana's, struggles.

"I think [of] being part of this family, in this role, in this job every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash," he says in the film. "It takes me straight back, so in that respect it's the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best." He continues: "Everything that she went through and what happened to her is incredibly raw every single day, and that's not me being paranoid, that's just me not wanting a repeat of the past."

June 2022 - They return to England for the queen's Platinum Jubilee

In their first public visit to the U.K. since quitting their duties as senior royals, Harry and Meghan attend the queen's Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne. However, they're not seated on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the military troops fly-by; that space is reserved for active members of the royal family.

Sept. 10, 2022 - They attend the Queen's funeral

Harry and Meghan return to England a second time that year, this time to attend the memorial services for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Archie and Lilibet are given the titles of Prince and Princess following King Charles' succession to the throne.

Dec. 2022 - Harry & Megan premieres on Netflix

Netflix debuts the couple's six part documentary series, Harry & Megan. The series features interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, detailing their entire experience from the early days of their relationship through their lives post-exit as senior members of the royal family. The couple tackles topics including racism, mental health and the corrupt systems that led to their decision to step away from the U.K.

Jan. 10, 2023 - Harry's memoir, Spare, is released

Harry does not hold back in his book, Spare, which details his mother's tragic death, family fallouts and the harassment that caused him and Meghan to leave England. He also touches on eyebrow-raising topics, like losing his virginity or getting frostbite on a certain body part while in Antarctica.

March 3, 2023 - Lilibet is christened

The Duke and Duchess hold a private christening for their 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet, at their home in Montecito, California. A source told People that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were invited, but they are not in attendance.

May 6, 2023 - Harry attends King Charles' coronation alone

Harry flies to England alone for his father's coronation, sitting two rows behind his brother, William, during the ceremony. Although Meghan was also invited to attend, she remains at home in California with their children. It's the first time Harry has seen his family since his tell-all memoir Spare was published. Harry leaves for the U.S. right after the coronation to make it back for his son Archie's fourth birthday.

May 16, 2023 - Car chase with the paparazzi

After Megan is honored at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City, Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, are involved "in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," Harry's spokesperson says in a statement. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls the incident "reckless and irresponsible" and compares it to the chase that led to Princess Diana's death. "I don't think there's many of us who don't recall how [Prince Harry's] mom died," Adams says. "It would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well."

May 19, 2023 - Fifth wedding anniversary

Princess Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate the fifth anniversary of their wedding.