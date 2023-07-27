Prince Harry's lawsuit against a British tabloid group will head to court, but claims of phone hacking will not be heard, according to Sky News.

The Duke of Sussex has accused News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and since-defunct News of the World, of hiring private investigators tasked with digging up information on him from 1991 to 2011.

A High Court judge ruled Thursday that Harry's lawsuit will go to trial, but the issue of alleged phone hacking will not be part of the proceedings.

"I am satisfied that there is no reasonable prospect of the duke proving at trial that he did not know and could not with reasonable diligence have discovered facts that would show he had a worthwhile claim for voicemail interception to each of the News of the World and The Sun," Justice Timothy Fancourt said in a written statement, per Sky News.

He concluded, "He already knew that in relation to the News of the World, and he could easily have found out by making basic inquiries that he was likely to have a similar claim in relation to articles published by The Sun."

The judge also refused to admit information about a "secret agreement" between the royal family and NGN owner Rupert Murdoch, per The Sunday Times.

Fancourt said Harry did not provide "any evidence from those in the palace who would have been aware of a secret agreement if there was one."

A spokesperson for NGN reportedly called it "a significant victory."

The trial is currently scheduled to take place in January.