Prince Harry’s Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid Moving Forward, Though Phone-Hacking Claim Thrown Out - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Prince Harry’s Lawsuit Against UK Tabloid Moving Forward, Though Phone-Hacking Claim Thrown Out

The Duke of Sussex sued a British tabloid group for allegedly digging up information on him, but a judge ruled there was 'no evidence' to proceed with a critical part of his case

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice on March 28, 2023 in London, EnglandMax Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry's lawsuit against a British tabloid group will head to court, but claims of phone hacking will not be heard, according to Sky News.

The Duke of Sussex has accused News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and since-defunct News of the World, of hiring private investigators tasked with digging up information on him from 1991 to 2011.

A High Court judge ruled Thursday that Harry's lawsuit will go to trial, but the issue of alleged phone hacking will not be part of the proceedings.

"I am satisfied that there is no reasonable prospect of the duke proving at trial that he did not know and could not with reasonable diligence have discovered facts that would show he had a worthwhile claim for voicemail interception to each of the News of the World and The Sun," Justice Timothy Fancourt said in a written statement, per Sky News.

Read More

He concluded, "He already knew that in relation to the News of the World, and he could easily have found out by making basic inquiries that he was likely to have a similar claim in relation to articles published by The Sun."

The judge also refused to admit information about a "secret agreement" between the royal family and NGN owner Rupert Murdoch, per The Sunday Times.

Fancourt said Harry did not provide "any evidence from those in the palace who would have been aware of a secret agreement if there was one."

A spokesperson for NGN reportedly called it "a significant victory."

The trial is currently scheduled to take place in January.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.