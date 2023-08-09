Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title has been pulled from his page on the royal family's website. The change comes after Express published screen grabs of Harry's tab on Friday, where he was referenced as "His Royal Highness" multiple times.
Now, the mentions have been changed to "The Duke" or "The Duke of Sussex."
Buckingham Palace said in January 2020 that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would no longer use "His and Her Royal Highness" titles after their decision to step away from their roles in the British royal family, a move that has since been coined "Megxit."
- Prince Harry Remains ‘So Close’ to Cousins Beatrice and Eugenie Amid Royal Rift: Report
- Prince Harry and Meghan Will ‘Live to Regret’ Cutting Ties with Royals: Graydon Carter
- In a British Courtroom, Prince Harry Has a New Platform to Cast Blame
- Prince Harry Salutes Japanese Culture During Sports Summit: ‘I’d Happily Live Here’
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
- King Charles Makes Surprise Gesture Towards Prince Harry
In a statement shared on their official Instagram page at the time, Harry and Meghan wrote in part: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."
Three years later, the couple, who wed in 2018, have continued their departure and officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in June.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's keys were handed over to King Charles III approximately six months after the couple was asked to leave, according to The Mirror. The cottage, located in Windsor, England, was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II after the couple tied the knot in 2018. It underwent a roughly $3.05 million renovation process while the royals were living there.
The duo currently live in Montecito, Calif.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Vanna White Missed ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode Amid Illness, Contract NegotiationsEntertainment
- Reports of Amy Robach Joining NewsNation Are ‘Totally Wrong,’ Says SourceEntertainment
- ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee ‘Mortified’ By Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne ScandalEntertainment
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Jodie Sweetin Expresses Dismay After Learning Her Film Will Air on Great American Family ChannelEntertainment
- Taylor Swift Didn’t Personally Invite Karlie Kloss to Her Eras Tour Concert, Says Source (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Pays Tribute to Late Son Leandro on His 20th BirthdayEntertainment
- Tia Carrere, Alexa PenaVega and More Stars Ask for Help Raising Funds for Hawaii After WildfiresEntertainment
- Morgan Wallen Foundation Gives $500K to Restore Historic Black Baseball Complex in NashvilleEntertainment
- Kyle Richards Slams Jeff Lewis After He Calls Her a ‘Lesbian on Ozempic’Entertainment
- Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton and More to Appear on The Judds Tribute AlbumEntertainment
- Is ‘Red, White, and Royal Blue’ Getting A Sequel?Entertainment