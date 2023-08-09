Prince Harry's "His Royal Highness" title has been pulled from his page on the royal family's website. The change comes after Express published screen grabs of Harry's tab on Friday, where he was referenced as "His Royal Highness" multiple times.

Now, the mentions have been changed to "The Duke" or "The Duke of Sussex."

Buckingham Palace said in January 2020 that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, would no longer use "His and Her Royal Highness" titles after their decision to step away from their roles in the British royal family, a move that has since been coined "Megxit."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In a statement shared on their official Instagram page at the time, Harry and Meghan wrote in part: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

Three years later, the couple, who wed in 2018, have continued their departure and officially moved out of Frogmore Cottage in June.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's keys were handed over to King Charles III approximately six months after the couple was asked to leave, according to The Mirror. The cottage, located in Windsor, England, was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II after the couple tied the knot in 2018. It underwent a roughly $3.05 million renovation process while the royals were living there.

The duo currently live in Montecito, Calif.