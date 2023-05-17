Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Security Team Was ‘Assisted’ by NYPD During Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security team had the help of the New York Police Department during their paparazzi car chase, The Messenger confirmed.
"On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Julian Phillips, NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, told The Messenger in a statement. "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
A source also told The Messenger that the couple, along with the former Suits actress' mom, Doria Ragland, were taken to the 19th Precinct, which serves the Upper East Side of Manhattan, three different times last night.
New York City mayor Eric Adams also issued a statement on the matter, recalling how eerily similar the incident was to the untimely death of the philanthropist's mom, Princess Diana, in August 1997.
"And I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died," Adams said in a live briefing. "And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well. So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."
The car chase began after the trio attended the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power, where Markle accepted the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," a spokesperson for the couple previously told The Messenger. "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."
With additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner.
