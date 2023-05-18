Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a paparazzi chase on Tuesday night.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "were nervous" during their paparazzi car chase that took place in New York City on Tuesday night, a New York Police Department officer from the 19th Precinct told The Messenger.
"Their driver wanted to switch vehicles and decided to hail a cab," added the officer.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, were leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power when the car chase began.
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Demand Chase Photos; Agency Mocks ‘Kingly’ Order
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Security Team Was ‘Assisted’ by NYPD During Car Chase
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’
"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. [Doria] Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple's spokesperson told The Messenger in a statement on Wednesday. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
He continued: "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."
NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Julian Phillips, told The Messenger that the NYPD assisted the pair's private security team during the ordeal, noting that "there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," and that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
A source also told The Messenger that the couple, along with the former Suits actress' mom, were taken to the 19th Precinct three different times Tuesday night.
New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a statement of his own on the matter during a live briefing Wednesday morning, comparing the car chase to that of Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, who died after being followed by paparazzi through the streets of Paris in August 1997.
"And I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died," said Adams. "And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well. So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."
