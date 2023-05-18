The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in a paparazzi chase on Tuesday night.

    Olivia Jakiel and Elizabeth Rosner
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "were nervous" during their paparazzi car chase that took place in New York City on Tuesday night, a New York Police Department officer from the 19th Precinct told The Messenger. 

    "Their driver wanted to switch vehicles and decided to hail a cab," added the officer. 

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, were leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power when the car chase began.

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak on stage at Global Citizen Live: New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at Global Citizen Live: New York on Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)
    "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. [Doria] Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the couple's spokesperson told The Messenger in a statement on Wednesday. "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

    He continued: "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

    NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Julian Phillips, told The Messenger that the NYPD assisted the pair's private security team during the ordeal, noting that "there were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging," and that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

    A source also told The Messenger that the couple, along with the former Suits actress' mom, were taken to the 19th Precinct three different times Tuesday night.

    New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a statement of his own on the matter during a live briefing Wednesday morning, comparing the car chase to that of Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, who died after being followed by paparazzi through the streets of Paris in August 1997.

    "And I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died," said Adams. "And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well. So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible." 

    DUBBO, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
