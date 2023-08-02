Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise Young Responsible Tech Leaders: ‘Our Kids Are Especially Grateful’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to make the Internet a better place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund advisory committee, surprised some of the 26 inaugural recipients of the $2 million grant with a congratulatory phone call.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids, especially, are incredibly grateful," Harry told one recipient, as Meghan quipped: "They don't know it yet, but they will."

The grant will be dispersed among 26 youth-led initiatives that aim to "build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable technology ecosystem."

Their work ranges across several technology issues — including responsible artificial intelligence, better education access, protecting human rights and leveraging platforms to promote social and environmental change.

"Societies globally are wrestling with major issues like the youth mental health crisis and the decay of our information environment," said RTYPF Co-founder Emma Leiken in a statement. "What and who can we trust online? Can online spaces be truly safe and affirm well-being? And what new systems can we create with, instead of for, young people?"

"These questions touch on issues ranging from platform accountability to cybersecurity, privacy, digital literacy, data equity, algorithmic bias, and digital well-being and that's what this fund's grantees will tackle," added Leiken.