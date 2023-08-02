Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise Young Responsible Tech Leaders: ‘Our Kids Are Especially Grateful’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise Young Responsible Tech Leaders: ‘Our Kids Are Especially Grateful’

The $2 million grant will be dispersed among 26 youth-led initiatives that aim to 'build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable technology ecosystem'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise some of the 26 inaugural recipients of a $2 million Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grant with a congratulatory phone callRT Youth Power Fund

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to make the Internet a better place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund advisory committee, surprised some of the 26 inaugural recipients of the $2 million grant with a congratulatory phone call.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids, especially, are incredibly grateful," Harry told one recipient, as Meghan quipped: "They don't know it yet, but they will."

The grant will be dispersed among 26 youth-led initiatives that aim to "build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable technology ecosystem."

Read More

Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Announcement from RT Youth Power Fund on Vimeo.

Their work ranges across several technology issues — including responsible artificial intelligence, better education access, protecting human rights and leveraging platforms to promote social and environmental change.

"Societies globally are wrestling with major issues like the youth mental health crisis and the decay of our information environment," said RTYPF Co-founder Emma Leiken in a statement. "What and who can we trust online? Can online spaces be truly safe and affirm well-being? And what new systems can we create with, instead of for, young people?"

"These questions touch on issues ranging from platform accountability to cybersecurity, privacy, digital literacy, data equity, algorithmic bias, and digital well-being and that's what this fund's grantees will tackle," added Leiken.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.