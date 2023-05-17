Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions," Prince Harry's spokesperson tells The Messenger.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland were involved in a dangerous car chase involving paparazzi, his spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger.
"Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. [Doria] Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi."
The spokesperson continued, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."
"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."
- Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Were Nervous’ During Car Chase, Says NYPD Officer
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Demand Chase Photos; Agency Mocks ‘Kingly’ Order
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Security Team Was ‘Assisted’ by NYPD During Car Chase
Julian Phillips, NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, told The Messenger in a statement, "On Wednesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."
Phillips added, "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."
When contacted by The Messenger, the Manhattan District Attorney could not immediately provide details.
New York City mayor Eric Adams also made a statement shortly after the news broke.
"I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died," he said in a live briefing. "And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well. So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."
The incident is reminiscent of the death of Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash as her chauffeur was fleeing the paparazzi on Aug. 31, 1997. A jury ruled in April 2008 Princess Diana's chauffeur and the paparazzi were driving negligently, CBC reported at the time. She was 36.
The chase comes just after the trio attended the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power where Markle accepted the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award.
With additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner.
