Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making A Movie

Thanks to their $100 million dollar deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's production company, Archewell Productions, has been churning out a variety of content on the streaming platform. They started with a six-episode series on the couple's relationship and an upcoming project about the Invictus Games. Now, they're expanding into adaptation territory. On Monday, it was announced that the production company acquired the rights to Carley Fortune's novel Meet Me by the Lake.

The story follows Will and Fern, two strangers who share a romantic chance encounter and decide to meet a year later. One of them shows up; the other doesn't. But ten years later, they run into each other again at a lakeside resort — and only time will tell if this is the second chance they were both hoping for.



This is Fortune's second book. Her first, called Every Summer After, emerged last year to positive reception and earned her the status of a New York Times bestselling author. Meet Me At the Lake has become an instant bestseller since releasing in May of this year.

Fortune also responded to the good news on Instagram.



"Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible," she said.



The announcement comes on the heels of the recent parting of ways between Archewell Audio and Spotify. In 2020, the company signed a multiyear, multimillion dollar partnership with the streaming platform to create a number of podcasts and shows with diverse voices. Their podcast, "Archetypes," lasted less than a year. Archewell Audio and Spotify said the decision was mutual in a joint statement.