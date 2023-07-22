Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents

A new portrait, shot by longtime royal photographer Millie Pilkington, was shared in celebration of his milestone

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Prince George has made headlines since he was born.

For his tenth birthday on July 22, he did it again when a photo posted by his parents quickly made the internet rounds.

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" Prince William and Kate Middleton, formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, wrote on their official social media accounts.

Read More

The post was reshared on the Royal Family's official account with the additional note: "Happy Birthday to Prince George!"

The portrait was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who recently took a Father's Day portrait of Prince William and all of his kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pilkington was also a photographer at the couple's wedding in April 2011.

Last weekend, Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, captured the spotlight as they sat on the sidelines at Wimbledon.

The pair, along with their parents, watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon match.Karwai Tang/WireImage

While sitting in a special VIP box, both George and Charlotte were vocal spectators throughout the match as they cheered on the competitors.

Before the star-studded day came to an end, Charlotte and George also watched their mom present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.