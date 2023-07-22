Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents

Prince George has made headlines since he was born.

For his tenth birthday on July 22, he did it again when a photo posted by his parents quickly made the internet rounds.

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" Prince William and Kate Middleton, formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, wrote on their official social media accounts.

The post was reshared on the Royal Family's official account with the additional note: "Happy Birthday to Prince George!"

The portrait was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who recently took a Father's Day portrait of Prince William and all of his kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Pilkington was also a photographer at the couple's wedding in April 2011.

Last weekend, Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, captured the spotlight as they sat on the sidelines at Wimbledon.

The pair, along with their parents, watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon match. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While sitting in a special VIP box, both George and Charlotte were vocal spectators throughout the match as they cheered on the competitors.

Before the star-studded day came to an end, Charlotte and George also watched their mom present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz.