Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents
A new portrait, shot by longtime royal photographer Millie Pilkington, was shared in celebration of his milestone
Prince George has made headlines since he was born.
For his tenth birthday on July 22, he did it again when a photo posted by his parents quickly made the internet rounds.
"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!" Prince William and Kate Middleton, formally known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, wrote on their official social media accounts.
- Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match
- King Charles Makes Surprise Gesture Towards Prince Harry
- Prince William Poses With All Three of His Children for New Father’s Day Portrait
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Relationship Timeline
- Prince William Thanks Soldiers Who Fainted While Rehearsing for King Charles III’s Birthday
The post was reshared on the Royal Family's official account with the additional note: "Happy Birthday to Prince George!"
The portrait was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, who recently took a Father's Day portrait of Prince William and all of his kids: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Pilkington was also a photographer at the couple's wedding in April 2011.
Last weekend, Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte, captured the spotlight as they sat on the sidelines at Wimbledon.
The pair, along with their parents, watched the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
While sitting in a special VIP box, both George and Charlotte were vocal spectators throughout the match as they cheered on the competitors.
Before the star-studded day came to an end, Charlotte and George also watched their mom present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment