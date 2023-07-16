Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match  - The Messenger
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match 

Kate Middleton and Prince William made the tennis match a family affair when they invited two of their kids to watch Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz

Mike Vulpo
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales celebrate during Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon match. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have their game faces on.

Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids headed to Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

While sitting in a special box, both George and Charlotte appeared interested in the game as they cheered on the competitors.

Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut in style by wearing a Friki Alitas dress with white Papouelli Siena flats. She accessorized her stadium look with a pair of Leosun sunglasses.

As for George, who turns 10 later this week, he wore a navy suit with a navy and white striped tie for the big match.

Middleton sat next to Charlotte during the match while William was on the other side next to George.

During their visit, the royal family was able to meet officials from an ambulance service and the Royal Air Force and Navy. As an extra treat, Charlotte and George received a goody bag.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton watches a Wimbledon match with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before the star-studded day came to an end, however, both Charlotte and George watched their mom present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz. The Duchess of Sussex opted for an emerald green Roland Mouret dress for the occasion. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi pumps. 

For those curious to know how much this family loves sports, one official says Middleton is passing on her love for rugby and tennis to her crew. 

"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," Nigel Gillingham, who is president of the governing body the Rugby Football Union, said. "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well."

