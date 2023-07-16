Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Wimbledon’s Biggest Cheerleaders During Finals Match 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have their game faces on.
Over the weekend, Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids headed to Wimbledon and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.
While sitting in a special box, both George and Charlotte appeared interested in the game as they cheered on the competitors.
Charlotte, 8, made her Wimbledon debut in style by wearing a Friki Alitas dress with white Papouelli Siena flats. She accessorized her stadium look with a pair of Leosun sunglasses.
- Prince George Turns 10! See the Sweet Post From His Parents
- King Charles Makes Surprise Gesture Towards Prince Harry
- The biggest company in cheerleading says it built the sport. Cheer parents say it built a monopoly.
- Biggest Bombshells From Prince Harry’s Testimony: Prince William Voicemail, Chelsy Davy Breakup
- Princess Diana’s Iconic ‘Sheep Sweater’ to be Auctioned
As for George, who turns 10 later this week, he wore a navy suit with a navy and white striped tie for the big match.
Middleton sat next to Charlotte during the match while William was on the other side next to George.
During their visit, the royal family was able to meet officials from an ambulance service and the Royal Air Force and Navy. As an extra treat, Charlotte and George received a goody bag.
Before the star-studded day came to an end, however, both Charlotte and George watched their mom present the Wimbledon trophy to Alcaraz. The Duchess of Sussex opted for an emerald green Roland Mouret dress for the occasion. She completed her look with Gianvito Rossi pumps.
For those curious to know how much this family loves sports, one official says Middleton is passing on her love for rugby and tennis to her crew.
"She regularly plays rugby in the back garden with the children — she plays all sports with them," Nigel Gillingham, who is president of the governing body the Rugby Football Union, said. "Apparently Charlotte is very much in her mold — very competitive as well."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment