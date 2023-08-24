Prince’s Estate to Reissue ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ Deluxe Album With Nearly 50 Unreleased Songs
Set for an Oct. 27 release, the new version will feature '47 previously unreleased tracks and over two hours of live filmed concert footage in high definition,' per his estate
Seven years have passed since Prince's shocking death, and his legacy will continue to shine thanks to a forthcoming release.
The estate for the seven-time Grammy winner is set to reissue his 1991 juggernaut album Diamonds and Pearls on Oct. 27. The forthcoming release is available to pre-order in three versions: super deluxe, deluxe and remastered.
An announcement shared Thursday on Prince's official Instagram profile notes that the release will feature "47 previously unreleased tracks and over two hours of live filmed concert footage in high definition, across 7CD + Blu-ray or a 12LP + Blu-ray Super Deluxe Edition boxed set."
As his estate continues to dig into his vault, the Diamonds and Pearls release marks the third deluxe version of Prince's catalogue following 1999, which was re-released in 2019, and 2020's expanded rendition of Sign O' the Times.
Originally released on Oct. 1, 1991, Diamonds and Pearls was Prince's 13th studio album. It touted hit songs like "Cream," "Insatiable" and "Diamonds and Pearls."
Prince died on April 21, 2016, in his Minnesota home. He was 57. His cause of death was later determined as an accidental overdose on fentanyl, an opioid drug.
