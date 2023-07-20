President Obama Has Released His 2023 Summer Book List

Barack Obama has hit Twitter with yet another well-rounded summer reading list — and this time, it features a mix of social thrillers, historical biographies, and moving literary fiction. Check out the list below to see which recommended read you want to grab next!

Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond

In his latest work, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond uses original reporting and research to show how the most affluent Americans keep the rest of the country poor. He offers an imaginative way forward, encouraging all of us to become poverty abolitionists in order to create prosperity for all.

Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane

It's 1974 in Boston, and Mary Pat is attempting to stave off the summer heatwave when her daughter, Jules, goes missing. The same night she disappears, a young Black man is found dead under mysterious circumstances. These events don't seem correlated, but Mary Pat will do anything to find her daughter and begins asking questions — something the leader of the Irish mob views as the ultimate threat to his business.

King: A Life by Jonathan Eig

Using research and a set of recently declassified FBI files, bestselling biographer Jonathan Eig draws a new portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. that's unlike any one before it. King: A Life demonstrates how the minister was at war not only with the American government but with "his own human frailties and dark moods," how his politics were just as complex as his most important relationships.

Hello, Beautiful by Ann Napolitano

William Waters grew up surrounded by tragedy, so it feels as if he's turning a new chapter when he meets Julia Padavano. Being with Julia means being around her family, especially her three sisters, and William enjoys the happy chaos it brings — until a secret from his past resurfaces, altering their family dynamic for generations. Will the bond they once had for each other be enough when unforeseen events bring them back together?

All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Former FBI agent Titus Crown is the first Black sheriff in Charon County, Virginia, a sleepy town that's only had two murders in decades. Or, only two they know of...A year after Titus's election, a schoolteacher is killed by a former student, who himself is later shot by Titus's deputies. While investigating the shootings, Titus uncovers horrible crimes, realizing there's a serial killer hiding in plain sight. As TItus investigates, he's also contending with the presence of a far-right group, personal secrets from his past, and the fate of the town he loves resting on his shoulders.

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Twenty-something Mira Bunting is the leader of Birnam Wood, a guerilla gardening group responsible for secretly planting gardens across their city in hopes of improving their community and helping the planet. When Mira is caught gardening on an American bIllionaire's property, he offers Birnam Wood the opportunity to work the land, which would mean big things for the group. But with different ideas and ideologies, the partnership fractures trust amongst them.

What Napoleon Could Not Do by DK Nnuro

This critically acclaimed debut novel looks at the American Dream from three different perspectives: Ghanaian siblings Jacob and Belinda Nti, and Belinda's husband, Wilder, a Black businessman from Texas.



Jacob is an awkward computer programmer who has repeatedly been denied a visa, which he needs to move to Virginia to live with his wife. He's constantly reminded by his father, whom he lives with, that his sister Belinda was able to achieve even "what Napoleon Could Not Do," meaning attending college and law school in the US and marrying a wealthy American. However, Wilder has his own view of America after growing up marginalized and facing racism. The insightful read shines light on the hopes placed on moving to a new country and the realities of trying to make those dreams come true.

The Wager by David Grann

In January 1742, a makeshift vessel washed up ashore the coast of Brazil containing 30 men on the brink of death, who claimed to be survivors of the British Wager, a ship sent from England on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain. While chasing a treasure-filled Spanish ship, the Wager wrecked and after months of being marooned, the survivors created a makeshift vessel and sailed home for a hundred days where they were welcomed as heroes. Six months later, another dilapidated craft landed on the coast of Chile holding just three castaways who were also survivors of the Wager, and claimed that the 30 men were in fact mutineers and murderers. A court martial eventually convened to determine who was telling the truth — with those found guilty being sentenced to hang.

Blue Hour by Tiffany Clarke Harrison

This powerful novel follows a Black Japanese woman who, believing herself to be infertile, discovers she's pregnant. While grappling with the news, she secretly visits Noah — a Black student in her photography class who was a victim of police brutality — in the hospital. Now, more than ever, she questions becoming a mother amidst an unraveling America.