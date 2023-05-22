Premiere Date Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Summer 2023
There's a little something for everyone in this spread of summer shows.
The hot season is now upon us, which means it's time to sit back with some lemonade and beat the heat with some great summer TV. Luckily, there's a lot of good programming already locked in for this season, including a bevy of new scripted and unscripted shows, along with the return of some of your favorites.
Whether you're a fan of reality dating shows or thoughtful docuseries or even some pretty deep dramatic turns, there is a little something for everyone in this spread of premiering shows. Here's a look at every show that's premiering across broadcast networks, cable and streaming services in summer 2023.
Summer TBD:
The Challenge: USA Season 2 (CBS)
Love Island USA Season 5 (Peacock)
May 21
Air Disasters Season 19 (8/7c on Smithsonian)
Air Warriors Season 11 (9/8c on Smithsonian)
From the Source Season 4 (2/1 c on Magnolia)
Ghosts of Beirut (Showtime)
Road Trip Eats (2:30/1:30c on Magnolia)
May 22
The Creature Cases Season 3 (Netflix)
Happy Valley Season 3 (Acorn TV, BBCA, AMC+)
Payback Season 2 (TV One)
Prehistoric Planet Season 2 (Apple TV+)
May 23
Clone High (Max)
Don't Forget the Lyrics! Season 2 (9/8c on Fox)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max)
Growing Floret Season 2 (Max/Discovery+)
How I Met Your Father Season 2B (Hulu)
How to Create a Sex Scandal (Max)
Maine Cabin Masters Season 9 (Max/Discovery+)
Mission Unexplained (10/9c on Science)
SmartLess: On the Road (Max)
Taggart Season 4 (Ovation)
What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max)
Windy City Rehab Season 3 (9/8c on HGTV)
May 24
American Born Chinese (Disney+)
Chip 'N Dale Season 2 (Disney+)
The Clearing (Hulu)
Expedition Unknown Season 11 (Discovery/Max)
Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars (9/8c on Fox)
James May: Oh Cook! Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
MasterChef Season 13 (8/7c on Fox)
Mayans M.C. Season 5 (10/9c on FX)
The Parisian Agency Season 3 (Netflix)
Platonic (Apple TV+)
The Prank Panel (9/8c on ABC)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix)
May 25
100 Years of Warner Bros. (Max)
Dino Pops (Peacock)
FUBAR (Netflix)
Judge Me Not (ALLBLK)
The Kardashians Season 3 (Hulu)
One for All (Amazon Prime Video)
May 26
American Barbecue Showdown Season 2 (Netflix)
Kendra Sells Hollywood Season 2 (Max)
The Real Murders of Orange County Season 3 (9/8c on Oxygen)
Run the World Season 2 (Starz)
Social Currency (Netflix)
Turn of the Tide (Netflix)
May 28
American Monster Season 9 (Max)
Killer Relationship With Faith Jenkins Season 2 (Oxygen)
Married to Evil (Max)
The Silos Baking Competition (8/7c on Magnolia)
May 29
America's Hidden Stories Season 3 (8/7c on Smithsonian)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (Max)
FDR miniseries (8/7c on History)
Hoarders Season 14 (9/8c on A&E)
Motel Rescue (8/7c on Magnolia)
The Rising (8/7c on The CW)
Barons: Paradise Lost (9/8c on The CW)
May 30
America's Got Talent Season 18 (8/7c on NBC)
Bargain Mansions Season 6 (8/7c on Magnolia)
Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 (10/9c on VICE)
Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 (10/9c on TLC)
Graveyard Carz Season 16 (10/9c on MotorTrend)
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (10/9c on NBC)
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson Season 3 (Netflix)
The Ride (Amazon Prime Video)
Siren: Survive the Island (Netflix)
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 (10/9c on ESPN)
May 31
Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu)
Fake Profile (Netflix)
Ghost Adventures Season 26 (Discovery/Max)
I Survived a Crime Season 2 (10/9c on A&E)
Nancy Drew Season 4 (The CW)
Sistas Season 6 (9/8c on BET)
June TBD
Black Mirror Season 6 (Netflix)
June 1
iCarly Season 3 (Paramount+)
The Days (Netflix)
The Dead Files Season 15 (9/8c on Travel/Max)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of Exorcists (10/9c on Travel/Max)
Lego Ninjago (Netflix)
Queen Sugar Season 7 (Hulu)
Vida Season 3 (Hulu)
June 2
Deadloch (Amazon Prime Video)
Guy's All-American Road Trip Season 2 (9/8c on Food)
Love Allways (Paramount+)
Manifest Season 4B (Netflix)
Queen of the Universe Season 2 (Paramount+)
Painting with John Season 3 (11/10c on HBO)
Scoop (Netflix)
Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Amazon Prime Video)
With Love Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
June 3
Act Your Age (8/7c on BounceTV)
Lakefront Luxury Season 3 (12/11c on A&E)
TLC Forever (8/7c on Lifetime)
Vacation House Rules (9/8c on HGTV)
June 4
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 6 (8/7c on TLC/Max)
Battle on the Beach (9/8c on HGTV/Max)
The Eric Andre Show Season 6 (Adult Swim)
The Idol (HBO)
Joe Pickett Season 2 (Paramount+)
The Lazarus Project (9/8c on TNT)
June 5
The Age of Influence (Hulu)
American Ninja Warrior Season 15 (8/7c on NBC)
Barracuda Queens (Netflix)
Crime Scene Kitchen Season 2 (9/8c on Fox)
Cruel Summer Season 2 (Freeform)
Stars on Mars (Fox)
June 6
Beyond Skinwalker Ranch (10/9c on History)
Customer Wars Season 2 (9/8c on A&E)
Destination: European Nights (Paramount+)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark Season 4 (Netflix)
Storage Wars Season 15 (10/9c on A&E)
June 7
Arnold (Netflix)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 (10/9 c on FXX)
Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 (8/7c on Bravo)
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs (Hulu)
Somewhere Boy (Hulu)
June 8
Alone Season 10 (9/8c on History)
Based on a True Story (Peacock)
Hailey's On It! (8/7c on Disney)
Never Have I Ever Season 4 (Netflix)
Tour de France: Unchained (Netflix)
June 9
Batalla en Abuela's Kitchen (Rou)
Bloodhounds (Netflix)
The Crowded Room (Apple TV+)
The Lake Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
The Playing Card Killer (Netflix)
The Snoopy Show Season 3 (Apple TV+)
Superfan (8/7c on CBS)
Tex Mex Motors (Netflix)
Tribunal Justice (Freevee)
This World Can't Tear Me Down (Netflix)
June 13
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 11 (8/7c on MTV)
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? Season 2 (8/7c on HGTV)
June 14
The Big D (10/9c on USA)
The Full Monty (FX)
Imagine Dragons: Live in Vegas (Hulu)
Our Planet II (Netflix)
Pupstruction (Disney+)
Save My Skin Season 5 (9/8c on TLC)
Small Town Potential (9/8c on HGTV/Max)
The Surrogacy (Netflix)
Temptation Island Season 5 (9/8c on USA)
The Wonder Years Season 2 (9/8c on ABC)
June 15
60 Days In Season 8 (9/8c on A&E)
Booked: First Day In (10/9c on A&E)
Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 6 (Peacock)
Look Into My Eyes (10/9c on Sundance)
Outchef'd Season 2 (9/8c on Food Network/Max)
Pretty Freekin Scary (9/8c on Disney)
Project Runway Season 20 (8/7c on Bravo)
Rap Battlefield Season 2 (Max)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 (Paramount+)
Villains of Valley View Season 2 (8/7c on Disney)
The Walking Dead: Dead City (AMC+)
June 16
The Cabin Chronicles Season 3 (Magnolia/Max)
Hoffman Family Gold Season 2 (8/7c on Discovery/Max)
Lovely Little Farm Season 2 (Apple TV+)
Outlander Season 7 (8/7c on Starz)
June 17
AEW: Collision (8/7c on TNT)
Exposing Parchman (8/7c on A&E)
Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper (10/9c on NatGeo Wild)
King of the Land (Netflix)
June 18
Beachside Brawl Season 2 (10/9c on Food/Max)
Endeavor Season 9 (9/8c on PBS)
Fast: Home Rescue (10/9c on Weather)
The Great Food Truck Race Season 16 (8/7c on Food/Max)
Ridley: The Peaceful Garden (8/7c on PBS)
The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (10/9c on HBO)
The Walking Dead: Dead City (10/9c on AMC)
June 19
The Great American Recipe Season 2 (PBS)
Not Quite Narwhal (Netflix)
Street Outlaws Season 2 (8/7c on Discovery/Max)
June 21
L.A. Fire & Rescue (8/7c on NBC)
Secret Invasion (Disney+)
June 22
And Just Like That… Season 2 (HBO)
The Bear Season 2 (FX on Hulu)
Christina on the Coast Season 4 (8/7c on HGTV)
Clean Sweep (Sundance Now/AMC+)
Downey's Dream Cars (Max)
Let's Get Divorced (Netflix)
Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris (10/9c on E!)
June 23
Carpool Karaoke: The Series Season 3 (Apple TV+)
I'm a Virgo (Amazon Prime Video)
The Last Drive-in With Joe Bob Briggs (9/8c on Shudder)
Swagger Season 2 (Apple TV+)
June 24
Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story (8/7c on Lifetime)
Love & Marriage: Detroit (9/8c on OWN)
Murdoch Mysteries (7/6c on Ovation)
June 26
Average Joe (BET+)
The Bachelorette Season 20 (9/8c on ABC)
Cannes Confidential (Acorn TV)
Claim to Fame Season 2 (ABC)
POV Season 36 (10/9c on PBS)
June 28
grown-ish Season 6 (Freeform)
Hijack (Apple TV+)
Weekend Family Season 2 (Disney+)
June 29
The Chase Season 4 (10/9c on ABC)
Press Your Luck Season 5 (9/8c on ABC)
Generation Gap Season 2 (8/7c on ABC)
Lace Season 2 (ALLBLK)
Revealed (9/8c on HGTV/Max)
Secret Chef (Hulu)
Ten Year Old Tom Season 2 (Max)
Warrior Season 3 (Max)
The Witcher Season 3, Vol. 1 (Netflix)
June 30
Is it Cake? Season 2 (Netflix)
The Night Manager Season 2 (Hulu)
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)
July TBD
Breaking the Ice (WE tv/ALLBLK)
Dark Winds Season 2 (AMC/AMC+)
July 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix)
July 5
Back to 15 Season 2 (Netflix)
Human Footprint (9/8c on PBS)
July 6
Wake Up Carlo! (Netflix)
July 7
Duck & Goose Season 2 (Apple TV+)
The Horrors of Delores Roach (Amazon Prime Video)
July 8
V.C. Andrews' Dawn (8/7c on Lifetime)
July 9
The $100,000 Pyramid Season 7 (10/9c on ABC)
Best in Chow (11a/10c on A&E)
Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 (9/8c on ABC)
Deliciously Twisted Classics (12/11c on A&E)
D.I. Ray (10/9c on PBS)
Grantchester Season 8 (9/8c on PBS)
Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins (NatGeo)
July 11
The Ashley Madison Affair (Hulu)
July 12
The Afterparty Season 2 (Apple TV+)
July 13
Burn the House Down (Netflix)
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life Season 2 (9/8c on Travel)
Full Circle (Max)
Sonic Prime Season 2 (Netflix)
What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (10/9c on FX)
July 14
Foundation Season 2 (Apple TV+)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
July 16
The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 (9/8c on Bravo)
July 18
Justified: City Primeval (10/9c on FX)
July 20
Supa Team 4 (Netflix)
July 21
Minx Season 2 (9/8c on Starz)
Praise Petey (10/9c on Freeform)
July 22
Murdoch Mysteries: Outrageous Fortune Season 2 (7/6c on Ovation)
July 24
Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix)
Futurama Season 11 (Hulu)
July 26
Baki Hanma: The Tale of Pickle & the Pickle War Saga Season 2 (Netflix)
July 27
The Croods Season 7 (Hulu)
Twisted Metal (Peacock)
The Witcher Season 3, Vol. 2 (Netflix)
July 28
Good Omens Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)
Heels Season 2 (10/9c on Starz)
The Tailor Season 2 (Netflix)
This Fool Season 2 (Hulu)
July 30
When Calls the Heart Season 10 (9/8c on Hallmark)
August 2
Physical Season 3 (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs Season 3 (Hulu)
August 3
Heartstopper Season 2 (Netflix)
August 7
Gabby's Dollhouse Season 8 (Netflix)
August 8
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Hulu)
August 10
Mech Cadets (Netflix)
Painkiller (Netflix)
August 11
Thanks a Million Season 3 (Roku)
August 16
The Chosen One (Netflix)
August 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2 (Netflix)
The Upshaws Season 4 (Netflix)
August 20
The Winter King (MGM+)
August 28
Princess Power Season 2 (Netflix)
August 29
American Historia with John Leguizamo (PBS)
August 30
Archer Season 14 (10/9c on FXX)
