Stassi Schroeder is feeling the impact of Hurricane Hilary.
The former Vanderpump Rules star, who first announced her pregnancy in March, shared a video of the damage in her nursery as a result of the tropical storm.
As seen on her Instagram Story Sunday night, water is seen and heard heavily dripping from a chandelier on the ceiling. As Schroeder pans to the left, it's evident that water damage has impacted the wall as a towel is seen against on the floor.
"And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds & curtains done in time," wrote Schroeder, who shares daughter Hartford, 2 ½ , with her husband Beau Clark.
She continued, "My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery [crying Emoji]."
Schroeder announced her pregnancy in a candid Instagram photo of herself and Hartford together. The soon-to-be big sister cuddled with her mother's growing baby bump in the sweet snap.
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Faith Stowers Is Raising Money to Sue Stassi Schroeder
- Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to ER
- Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Update Fans on 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Condition After ‘Scary’ Hospital Visit
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff in the Works with Former Stars Like Jax, Brittany and Kristen (Exclusive)
- ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Is Not Pregnant amid Scandoval Drama, Says Source
- These ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Podcasts Break Down The Scandoval Drama You Won’t See On Screen
"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," she captioned the image.
Hilary, which was the first tropical storm in Southern California in 84 years, caused widespread flooding in the desert, where some areas like Palm Springs got more than half a year's worth of rain in a single day. Palm Springs also saw significant mudslides, which overtook some local roads.
Sunday was the wettest day in San Diego on record, with 1.82 inches of weather, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system was downgraded to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” could occur throughout the day.
Hilary has traveled north through Nevada, where officials warned of flooding Monday in the Mount Charleston area west of Las Vegas, and towards southeastern Oregon and even into Idaho.
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment