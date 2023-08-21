Stassi Schroeder is feeling the impact of Hurricane Hilary.

The former Vanderpump Rules star, who first announced her pregnancy in March, shared a video of the damage in her nursery as a result of the tropical storm.

As seen on her Instagram Story Sunday night, water is seen and heard heavily dripping from a chandelier on the ceiling. As Schroeder pans to the left, it's evident that water damage has impacted the wall as a towel is seen against on the floor.

"And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds & curtains done in time," wrote Schroeder, who shares daughter Hartford, 2 ½ , with her husband Beau Clark.

She continued, "My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery [crying Emoji]."

Pregnant Reality Star Stassi Schroeder ‘Sobbing’ After Hurricane Hilary Damages Nursery Stassi Schroeder/Instagram

Schroeder announced her pregnancy in a candid Instagram photo of herself and Hartford together. The soon-to-be big sister cuddled with her mother's growing baby bump in the sweet snap.

"Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already," she captioned the image.

Hilary, which was the first tropical storm in Southern California in 84 years, caused widespread flooding in the desert, where some areas like Palm Springs got more than half a year's worth of rain in a single day. Palm Springs also saw significant mudslides, which overtook some local roads.

Sunday was the wettest day in San Diego on record, with 1.82 inches of weather, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system was downgraded to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that "continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” could occur throughout the day.

Hilary has traveled north through Nevada, where officials warned of flooding Monday in the Mount Charleston area west of Las Vegas, and towards southeastern Oregon and even into Idaho.