Pregnant Midge? Gay Ken? 9 Discontinued Dolls Who Made the ‘Barbie’ Final Cut

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Barbie.

It's Barbie's party, and everyone's invited!

Although Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling are plenty of reasons to watch, Greta Gerwig's Barbie also gives some all-but-forgotten dolls their moment in the spotlight.

In Barbie's 65-year history, Mattel has introduced some truly iconic fixtures in her extended universe, including boyfriend, Ken, and younger sister, Skipper.

But it's the discontinued dolls in Barbie's life who, although not quite right for their time, have maintained their own beloved cult followings over the years (in addition to fetching a pretty penny on eBay).

Here's what to know about the proverbial island of misfit toys in Barbie.

Happy Family Midge

Emerald Fennell plays Midge

One of the most talked-about discontinued dolls to get her own character poster is Happy Family Midge (played by Emerald Fennell), Barbie's bestie who got married and started a family.

Debuting in 1963, Margaret "Midge" Hadley was Mattel's answer to concerned parents who criticized Barbie for looking too "mature" for children, a redheaded, freckled pal to give her a more wholesome appeal.

Soon came Wedding Day Midge, complete with her groom Allan Sherwood (we'll get to him next).

But it was the not quite anatomically correct pregnant belly of Happy Family Midge that became a bit controversial, albeit educational. Kids could remove her stomach and pop out a baby.

Happy Family Midge was pulled from shelves shortly after her debut in 2003, as parents complained that the doll "promotes teenage pregnancy."

Although Midge makes only a few quick appearances in the movie, Fennell's comedic timing is on point, poking fun at Mattel's perceived self-shame over its own creation.

Allan

Michael Cera stars as Allan

Midge's beau Allan Sherwood was also created to be Ken's — um... best friend, designed so they could fit into each other's clothes.

Although the original Allan and Midge were discontinued in the '60s, they've returned in various forms since the '90s. But now, he goes by Alan.

Michael Cera is an unexpected scene stealer in Barbie, bringing some relatable social anxiety to an outsider among Kens. He previously told People that Allan "is sort of in his own little world" in the movie.

Allan ultimately serves as an important ally to Barbie and an alternative to the culture of toxic masculinity (and horses) that takes over his plastic peers.

Earring Magic Ken

If Allan's homoerotic undertones are too subtle, a mint condition Earring Magic Ken is the perfect gift for the proud LGBTQ pop culture connoisseur in anyone's life.

If Allan's homoerotic undertones are too subtle, a mint condition Earring Magic Ken is the perfect gift for the proud LGBTQ pop culture connoisseur in anyone's life.

That's right, Mattel accidentally created a gay icon in 1993 with this Ken— their attempt at appealing to the hip trends of the era and making Barbie's boyfriend "cooler."

He donned one earring on his left ear (largely considered to be the gay ear at the time), a purple leather vest, a matching mesh top and another piece of jewelry around his neck that looked an awful lot like a c--k ring.

A Mattel spokesperson said at the time, "Something like that would be entirely inappropriate," adding: "We're not in the business of putting c--k rings into the hands of little girls."

Gay activist and writer Dan Savage responded in an article, "Queers have been wearing c--k rings as necklaces for years."

"Queer Ken is the high water mark of, depending on your point of view, either queer infiltration of popular culture or the thoughtless appropriation of queer culture by heterosexuals," he added.

Although Mattel pulled Earring Magic Ken after only six months, he's believed to be the brand's best-selling Ken.

And thanks to Gerwig, he finally gets some love in a scene that spotlights several discontinued dolls. Played by British actor Tom Stourton, Earring Magic Ken's signature necklace is swapped out for some Barbie logo bling.

Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken

Palm Beach Sugar Daddy Ken Credit: Mattel Mattel

In another "it's not what it seems" moment, Mattel released this Ken as one of many special edition dolls for its 50th anniversary in 2009, aimed at adult Barbie collectors.

Although his name, locale and fashionable silver fox look might suggest an obvious assumption about his lifestyle, his official name was "Sugar's Daddy Ken," a reference to his accompanying West Highland terrier on a pink leash.

"At the end of the day, this collection is targeted toward adults," a Mattel spokesperson told ABC News at the time. "While the name of the doll does refer back to the dog, I think people are going to interpret it as they want to interpret it."

Portrayed by Rob Brydon, Sugar's Daddy Ken appears to be enjoying a well-deserved happy ever after with Earring Magic Ken in the movie, both part of Weird Barbie's (Kate McKinnon) artsy refuge for discontinued dolls.

Growing Up Skipper

Growing Up Skipper Credit: Mattel Mattel

If puberty wasn't embarrassing enough, this doll was there to show you how it's supposedly done.

Barbie's younger sister went through a change in 1975 when Mattel released a new version of Skipper that could get taller, skinnier and grow boobs before your very eyes.

"Meet new Growing Up Skipper. She's two dolls in one," said a voiceover in the original commercial. "Because when you turn her arm, you can make her change instantly from a little girl to a tall, slender teenaged doll... which is something you can't do."

That was way harsh, Mattel.

Growing Up Skipper (Hannah Khalique-Brown) also has an uncomfortably eye-popping cameo as part of Weird Barbie's chosen family.

Barbie Video Girl

This Barbie made it on an FBI list!

This Barbie made it on an FBI list!

Rounding out Weird Barbie's crew is Barbie Video Girl (played by Mette Narrative), launched in 2010 with a camera in her chest, a TV screen in her back, and 30 minutes of video that could be streamed to a computer.

But panic ensued among overprotective parents when the FBI issued an alert that the doll could be used to record child pornography.

"The alert's intent was to ensure law enforcement agencies were aware that the doll, like any other video-capable equipment, could contain evidence and to not disregard such an item during a search," the bureau later clarified.

Despite the statement and the assurance that the toy had not yet been linked to any crime, Video Girl Barbie's days were numbered after that.

Teen Talk Barbie

Teen Talk Barbie National Museum of American History

In 1992, Mattel gave Barbie a voice. Unfortunately, "Math class is tough" made it into the doll's 270 pre-programmed phrases.

A Mattel spokesperson said at the time that the phrases were chosen after market research that included interviews with thousands of children.

"They're all reflective of what little girls are interested in," the rep said. "Some of the kids said that math can be tough. If they had said English can be tough, we would have put that too."

Mattel removed the phrase three months later, following an uproar from mathematicians and educators.

It probably didn't help that a group of New York City performance artists calling themselves the Barbie Liberation Organization bought up hundreds of the dolls, as well as some G.I. Joe figures, switching out their voice boxes before returning them.

Totally Hair Barbie

Although this Barbie is the brand's top-selling doll — with more than 10 million sold — she only had a limited run from 1992 to 1995 before a 25th-anniversary edition was released in 2017.

Although this Barbie is the brand's top-selling doll — with more than 10 million sold — she only had a limited run from 1992 to 1995 before a 25th-anniversary edition was released in 2017.

The doll's extra-long crimped hair reached her feet, complete with accessories for styling her 'do.

Totally Hair Barbie enjoys a prime spot in the Barbie Hall of Fame that is introduced in the first few minutes of Gerwig's film, retracing the doll's history and complicated legacy.

Robbie even paid tribute to the doll with one of her many referential red carpet looks during a stop in Mexico City for the movie's glitzy promo tour, sporting a Pucci minidress with long blonde waves.

Barbie's Dog Tanner

One of the most adorable/bizarre discontinued cameos is that of Tanner the Dog, who greets Weird Barbie's visitors with plastic poop pellets.

One of the most adorable/bizarre discontinued cameos is that of Tanner the Dog, who greets Weird Barbie's visitors with plastic poop pellets.

The toy dog debuted in 2006, complete with a Barbie owner and a whole miniature PetSmart haul, plus Tanner's biscuits/droppings, a pooper scooper and even a trash can to deposit it.

Tanner ultimately went off to live on a nice farm in Barbieland in 2010.

Barbie is now in theaters.