    Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Baby Bump While Lounging Poolside

    The 'Mean Girls' actress announced that she and husband Bader Shammas were expecting their first baby in March.

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Hippolyte Petit/Getty

    Lindsay Lohan is basking in her pregnancy glow. 

    The Mean Girls actress showed off her growing baby bump while lounging poolside in a new photo posted to her Instagram on Thursday. In the shot, Lohan can be seen wearing a simple black one-piece swimsuit and matching black aviator shades. 

    "Perfect & pregnant," Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote in the comments, while Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran added, "Hot mama!"

    One day prior, the Falling for Christmas star shared another photo from her and Bader Shammas' vacation, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun in the pool at the Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman.

    A source previously told The Messenger that although the mom-to-be is "over the moon" about her pregnancy, she's keeping the details private. "Lindsay isn't sharing the sex of the baby because she wants it to be a surprise to her whole family and the world," the insider added.

    Lindsay Lohan pregnancy
    Lindsay Lohan relaxes poolside while showing off her baby bump. (Credit: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram)

    In April, Lohan gave fans a glimpse of her gorgeous baby shower attended by close friends and family, posting a handful of photos from the event. "Good times," she captioned the carousel on Instagram. "So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!"

    In March, the Parent Trap actress announced she and Shammas were expecting their first child by sharing a photo of a onesie with the phrase "coming soon" on social media.

    "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives," Lohan told Us Weekly at the time. 

    The Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club star — who first acknowledged her romance with Shammas in a since-deleted photo posted in February 2020 — revealed in November 2021 that she was engaged. In July last year, Lohan publicly referred to her beau as her "husband" for the first time, though she did not reveal when the pair tied the knot until celebrating their first wedding anniversary this past April. 

    "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she wrote. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

