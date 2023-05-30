The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Pregnant Chanel Iman Engaged to Davon Godchaux: ‘Forever to Go’

    The NFL star popped the question on his and the supermodel's babymoon in Capri, Italy

    Published |Updated
    Olivia Jakiel
    Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

    Chanel Iman is going to be a bride!

    "The blessings keep pouring, grateful for this new chapter and soon to be married and a forever to go," the supermodel captioned a carousel of Instagram photos on Tuesday, the first of which shows Davon Godchaux down on one knee asking Iman to marry him.

    "Baby moon in Capri turned into the perfect engagement," she added in another Instagram post. "I love you so much @chauxdown. You promised me the world and so far you have given me that and so much more!"

    In an Instagram post of his own, Godchaux revealed he was "nervous" ahead of popping the big question, admitting that he "never thought" he "would be getting down on one knee but LOVE will make you do some amazing things in life."

    Read More
    Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux
    Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Louis Vuitton)

    He continued: "Chanel I love you so much and I wouldn't have rather spend [sic] this moment with no one else by my side! From the moment we met I knew it was something about you and how much you value having a FAMILY that was really important to me! We are in this together and will always be, I love you from the bottom of my heart! My love, My fiancé, My everything!!"

    Iman and Godchaux first took their relationship public in April 2022, less than a year after Iman's ex-husband, Sterling Shepard, filed for divorce. The former couple share two children together, daughters Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3. Godchaux is also dad to son Davon II, 7, from a previous relationship. 

    News of the couple's engagement marks the latest exciting milestone in their relationship. Earlier this month, the soon-to-be spouses announced that they were expecting their first baby together.

    "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman captioned a sweet portrait of her and Godchaux, while the New England Patriots defensive tackle added in a comment, "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever." 

