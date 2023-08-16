Praise Petey brings something entirely new to the world of adult animated comedies. Its titular character (voiced by Annie Murphy) unwittingly movies from New York to a small town to become the leader of her father's remote cult, and she tries (and often fails) to modernize the small town that lives to worship her family. Among the coterie of weirdos in town are a man who pretends to be a Shih Tzu, a bartender who is uniquely gifted at recruiting sad people to join the cult, and a handful of creepy "elders."

In addition to its unique premise and absurdly hilarious comedy, Praise Petey also boasts a bevy of fresh talent behind the scenes, including art director Amanda Lake, whose dream came true when she got the main gig of bringing this show's vision to life.

Ahead of the inaugural season's two-part finale, The Messenger caught up with Lake (whose previous credits include animation on adult animated comedies like Tuca & Bertie and BoJack Horseman) to discuss her work creating so many zany characters and landscapes for the show and to find out what surprises may be in store on Friday.

On how she became the art director for 'Praise Petey'...

Amanda Lake: I worked on Seasons 2 and 3 of Tuca & Bertie, and Peter Merryman was a director on that. I was a character supervisor, so we would be in lead meetings together, and we got along really well. He was the supervising director for Praise Petey, so he recommended me for the position.

On how the experience on 'Praise Petey' differed from her previous work on 'Tuca & Bertie' and 'BoJack Horseman'...

Lake: This is kind of what I've been working towards this whole time. I've always wanted to art direct. It's just the dream job. So it was so exciting, and to get in on the first season and get to build something from the ground up was just amazing. It was a really great experience.

On having a diverse crew behind the scenes…

Lake: Our crew was actually super diverse. We had just a little bit of everybody, which was awesome because I just got such a huge variety of designs and styles and things to pull from, so it was always exciting to see what different people were coming up with and what their take was on certain things. It's so nice to just have a super diverse crew. It's a very different feeling than when I was starting out in animation, when I was in motion design; it was very male-dominated… a competitive attitude towards design. And I feel like with a diverse crew, we're all just really excited to be here. We're all super passionate about what we do, and I think it really comes through in the final product. There's a little bit for everybody in the show.

On designing the characters (almost) from scratch…

Lake: When I came on, they had already designed Petey and Bandit. It was a very, very different style, but they had a short animation that they were using to pitch the show. We knew who all the voice actors were ahead of time. They were all cast ahead of time. So we made sure that they all kind of have that feeling of that person. We don't want to do an exact drawing of Annie Murphy or something, but something that feels like her and her voice.

They just had been using that [animation] to sell and pitch it, and that was a different designer. So when I came in, they really just let me do whatever I wanted to do. They just wanted to see what my take would be. I just did in my style, what I felt was naturally what I would draw, and they loved it. A lot of my first thoughts were exactly what Anna [Drezen, creator] was thinking. We just really connected on the styles that we liked, the things that we wanted to see in the show, so it all worked out super well. It was like a really easy process, coming up with that style.

On already being familiar with Annie Murphy's work before drawing her character…

Lake: I love Schitt's Creek. I know it's like she's playing the same role. I think Schitt's Creek is a very similar show because we're pulling from all of the same tropes… This is a huge genre of all of these rom-coms that are the working girl who gets who goes to the country. Yeah, we're pulling from the same stuff. So it's going to have that same feeling. But I think we do things a little bit differently. There's enough of its own special thing.

On the joy of creating such bizarre characters and situations…

Lake: It's so fun to get to like push things and see what we could get away with. I mean, it was a dream. Working on something that was cult-related, it was just something I'm super familiar with, and once it came up I was like, "Oh, perfect. I'll just pull every book." I just grabbed all the books from my own bookshelf. I had this whole library ready to go. So it was just really exciting to get to develop a cult of my own.

On executing the various sight gags that add humor to the series…

Lake: A lot of that is in the storyboard phase. The board artists do a lot of that, but when it comes to things in the backgrounds and store fronts and the little Easter eggs and things, that's all background artists and me and Anna. I asked Anna for a list of things like titles of books that the father might write or just posters, like you might have different things like that. So we can kind of just weave it into everything as much as we can.

On when she felt most creatively fulfilled working on 'Praise Petey'...

Lake: I think the first time that it felt like, "Oh, this is real, it's gonna look good" was one of the color designers, Daniel Elson, did a composite of the characters on Petey — it was actually the scene where she's waiting in line to get coffee — so when we put all of those elements together, and that background painting, in particular, was so beautiful, but once it all came together, it was like it does work. It works. The weird crowd with the more realistic beauty and this beautiful painted background actually fit, that was such a relief and that was a great moment.

On what Easter eggs fans should look for and what's ahead in the finale…

Lake: I think that there's some things that will make more sense when the season finishes. It's just really fun to have people kind of hunt and find those things on their own. There were a few Tuca & Bertie people, so there might be something like that hidden. But yeah, I think once you kind of find out more about what the father's plan was and what his prediction was, a lot of that stuff will kind of come together.

Praise Petey's two-part Season 1 finale airs Friday, Aug. 18 at 10/9c on Freeform. Episode 9, titled "Punishment Hole" is described as follows: "When Petey’s UTI causes gossip to run rampant in New Utopia, Petey’s paranoia gets the better of her. Eliza and Grease Trap Connie learn to make gnocchi, and the Elders take a field trip to work on their bond." Episode 10, which airs immediately after, is titled "Comet Day," and is described: "The fated comet is coming! Skeptical, Petey and Bandit prepare to support disappointed cult members in the aftermath until Petey begins to worry what her life looks like without the cult’s devotion."