Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 Pounds - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 Pounds

The 'Rockstar' singer said that his weight dropped down to 185 pounds after he stopped drinking soda

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Post Malone on the podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’ with host Alex Cooper.Call Her Daddy/YouTube

After dropping nearly 60 pounds in recent months, Post Malone is sharing his weight loss secrets.

The singer/rapper made the reveal while guesting on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He admitted that his weight had reached about 240 pounds before he made some changes in his diet to shed the extra pounds.

The "Rockstar" singer, born Austin Richard Post, said that his weight dropped down to 185 pounds after he stopped drinking soda.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he told Rogan during the interview. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

Post’s lifestyle changes were motivated in part by becoming a father. “I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing,” he said in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

“I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

Back in April, some fans suspected that Post had turned to drugs in his effort to shed some pounds, but he set the record straight in a post on Instagram.

Read More

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man…”

While Post may be cutting down on soda, earlier this summer he announced he’s expanding his partnership with fast food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, which released four 32-ounce collector cups with his likeness. They were offered to customers who “Post Up” their combo, according to USA Today. The cups were initially slated to celebrate the opening of a Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, Utah, in April that was personally designed by the pop star, but they were expanded to a nationwide release.

Last month, Post released Austin, his new album, named after his real first name.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.