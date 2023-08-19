Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 Pounds

After dropping nearly 60 pounds in recent months, Post Malone is sharing his weight loss secrets.

The singer/rapper made the reveal while guesting on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. He admitted that his weight had reached about 240 pounds before he made some changes in his diet to shed the extra pounds.

The "Rockstar" singer, born Austin Richard Post, said that his weight dropped down to 185 pounds after he stopped drinking soda.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good, but so bad,” he told Rogan during the interview. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

Post’s lifestyle changes were motivated in part by becoming a father. “I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it’s really slowed me down a lot, party-wise, going out and being crazy. But it’s the most beautiful thing,” he said in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe.

“I just want to take some time now. And actually you mentioned all the accoutrement of success and everything that comes with that. Now I just want to take a second and enjoy it.”

Back in April, some fans suspected that Post had turned to drugs in his effort to shed some pounds, but he set the record straight in a post on Instagram.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage. I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel. Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man…”

While Post may be cutting down on soda, earlier this summer he announced he’s expanding his partnership with fast food chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, which released four 32-ounce collector cups with his likeness. They were offered to customers who “Post Up” their combo, according to USA Today. The cups were initially slated to celebrate the opening of a Raising Cane’s location in Midvale, Utah, in April that was personally designed by the pop star, but they were expanded to a nationwide release.

Last month, Post released Austin, his new album, named after his real first name.