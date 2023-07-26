Post Malone is setting the record straight.

During a sit-down interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 released Tuesday, the "Circles" rapper addressed fans' concerns about his health and weight loss.

"I mean, first off, I shouldn't have to really justify anything to anyone, but I appreciate the concerns that people [have]," he said, before denying that he's ever done "hard drugs."

"But then it just goes...from like, 'Hey, I hope he's fine' [to] the rumor [starting] that I'm doing hard drugs, which I've never done in my entire life."

He did, however, detail his relationship with alcohol. When asked if the substance is a "weakness," he replied: "Very much so."

"It's very frustrating," the rapper continued. "But now if I do drink, and I'm not doing a show or recording … I have a very hard time expressing myself via recording if I'm not a little f---ed up. It's a good spot now because if I'm not recording or I'm not talking to people or if I'm not doing shows, I really do drink just to have fun. It's having a beer with my dad or with my bud."

Later in the interview, he shared that he frequently takes mushrooms: "Yeah, I take shrooms… I like shrooms."

He added that he's stopped taking the drug as much after experiencing side effects.

"It's really affected my short term memory," he explained. "Maybe it was just a stint of habitual overuse. Daily. But now I take a little bar of chocolate with my buddies, a little square chocolate and just laugh and laugh and laugh."

Sharing an anecdote, the rapper added: "I was talking to a ranger buddy of mine. He was a ranger, and he was saying they're giving it to guys for PTSD and stuff. And I was like, 'Oh, that's cool,' because a lot of the times, a lot of pharmaceuticals, they have negative reactions often. And it's cool to see that they're giving them this medicine, and it's actually working."

"I don't know. It's interesting because it's improved my view on things," said Post Malone. "Making the last record, I was so… Well, writing it, I was so, so sad. But now I'm so happy, and it's definitely improved my viewpoint on life."

In the meantime, the Grammy-nominated rapper has embraced his evolution from party guy to family man. In June 2022, he revealed to Howard Stern that he welcomed a baby girl and that he's engaged. He has kept the identity of his fiancée under wraps.

"I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with the lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects," he told Lowe. "That's what I love to do. And so it hasn't been that hard, but there's times…It's that one drink that sets you over, so you're like, you know what? I'm going to rage for two days. But the difference is I don't rage in social settings. It's usually me and a buddy. And we just stay up super late until the sunrise, and we're just drinking and sitting out on the car and just hanging out listening to music. Removing the social aspect of it."

He then clarified, "It's not full rage. I used to go nuts, and this is significantly better. I'm not running around town."