Post Malone Reassures Fans That He Is ‘Not on Meth’

'I used to drink because I was sad, now I drink for shows and because I'm happy,' the rapper explained

Taylor Henderson
Post Malone on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” with host Alex Cooper.Call Her Daddy/YouTube

On the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, "Sunflower" rapper Post Malone took the time to clear up the biggest misconception about him.  

"Everybody thinks I'm on drugs," he said. "I am not on drugs."

Malone shared that when people see his dance moves onstage, some fans believe "this is what meth looks like." But, he further clarified, "I'm not on meth."

Earlier in the interview, however, the musician told host Alex Cooper that he does have a few drinks before getting onstage to ease his nerves.

"I used to drink because I was sad, now I drink for shows and because I'm happy," Malone explained. "It's hard getting out there and I get so shy and timid and sh--, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage."

Post Malone on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" with host Alex Cooper.Call Her Daddy/YouTube

On the podcast, Malone also discussed being bullied in his childhood, which tattoo he'd remove, writing some of his "best lyrics" on the toilet, and wanting a big family with his fiancée Jamie. The two currently have one child together.

Malone's new acoustic album, Austin, is out now.

