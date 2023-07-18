Post Malone Is First Performer on New Permanent Times Square Stage

Post Malone has become the first artist to perform on the new permanent TSX Stage in New York City's Times Square.
In a surprise Twitter post Tuesday morning, the "Drunk Dial" rapper teased his performance, posting a picture of a billboard that read "New York City, I have a surprise for you. Love, Austin" hiding the new stage.
The concert, which was free for all Times Square visitors, only lasted about 25 minutes and featured his hit "Sunflower," along with other songs including "Overdrive" and "Chemical," both from his upcoming album Austin.
"This is like the coolest thing in the world," the rapper said during the concert.
The new stage, built by TSX Entertainment, will be home to a plethora of live events after being worked on for months. The project is also being touted as an addition to the "metaverse," and along with live events, screenings will be held on the stage's massive billboard display. A screening of the Broadway musical Waitress is already set to take place in Times Square as a part of the Tribeca Film Festival.
As a part of TSX's screening component in addition to their live events, Malone's concert was live streamed for fans to watch. The stream was originally meant to take place on TSX's mobile app, but was switched to EarthCam's YouTube channel (which posts live feeds of Times Square), following technical difficulties.
"I love you New York," Malone said at the end of the short concert. "Keep kicking ass and I'll see y'all soon."
