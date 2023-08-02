It turns out Post Malone has other creative endeavors he's passionate about besides music — gaming apparently being one of them.

The "Sunflower" rapper purchased an ultra-rare, one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering collectible card for an undisclosed sum, according to the card's owner, Brook Tafton, who posted a TikTok of the "magic" moment Malone agreed to buy the collectible.

The card, known as The One Ring, was printed as part of Magic: The Gathering’s recent collaboration with The Lord of the Rings franchise. It is printed 1/1, meaning there is only one in existence, and while there's no official word on what Malone paid, various sources have valued it at or above $2 million USD.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton, who found the card in June, captioned his TikTok. "I have played MTG since I was a kid and obviously it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life changing. I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do."

"Things like this don't happen to people like me," Trafton continued, adding, "I guess it's magic. I am forever grateful."

Malone's passion for MTG is well documented, and this isn't the first pricey card he's purchased. In 2022, he confessed to Howard Stern that he'd dropped $800,000 on a collectible "Black Lotus" card from the game.