Post Malone Announces New Self-Titled Album ‘Austin’

Post Malone is releasing a new full-length album this summer.

"I wanted to say that I love you guys so very f—ing much," Malone, also known as Austin Richard Post, shared in an Instagram Reel Monday night. "I'm here on tour in Europe right now, and I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28. It's called Austin. Like my name — that is my name."

The "Sunflower" singer continued: "It's been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least — trying to really push myself and really do some cool stuff. I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience, and I'm super, super excited to share it with you."

Post Malone performs at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Malone went on to tell fans that the next single off his fifth studio album, entitled "Mourning," will be released on Friday. "I'm super excited for you guys to hear it," he added before concluding his message with a heartfelt note to his fans.

"I love you guys so very much, and I keep, you know, I hope you guys just keep f—ing being amazing," he wrote. "And keep spreading love and just keep being yourself, and I f—ing love y'all man."

The 10-time Grammy Award nominee's album announcement comes less than a year after he released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which dropped in June of 2022.

In addition to his new self-titled album, the Posty Co Kids founder also announced another North American leg of his If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour, which kicks off in Noblesville, Indiana, on July 22 and wraps in San Bernardino, California, on August 19.

"I love y'all so very much, and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all," he wrote on Instagram. "Help me put a baby through college, and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very, very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours."

The "Chemical" singer revealed that he and his fiancée welcomed a baby girl in May 2022 just weeks after he confirmed to People that they were expecting their first child together.