Popular YouTube and TikTok Influencer Annabelle Ham Dead at 22 - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Popular YouTube and TikTok Influencer Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

The YouTube and TikTok creator died of an "epileptic event," according to her family

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Annabelle HamAnnabelle Ham/Instagram

YouTube and TikTok content creator Annabelle Ham has died at the age of 22. Ham's death was announced by her family on her personal Instagram page Tuesday.

"This is Annabelle’s family," the statement began. "We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that results in repeated seizures. 

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest," the statement continued. "Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

Read More

Ham had amassed over 188k followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok combined, where she routinely posted vlogs about her life. Her last TikTok video was posted on Friday, just four days before her death was announced.

During this time, Ham's family urged those desiring more information about her death to be patient.

"Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded," the statement concluded "There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.