Popular YouTube and TikTok Influencer Annabelle Ham Dead at 22

YouTube and TikTok content creator Annabelle Ham has died at the age of 22. Ham's death was announced by her family on her personal Instagram page Tuesday.

"This is Annabelle’s family," the statement began. "We’re writing this with heavy, heavy hearts. Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven. She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her."

Epilepsy is a brain disorder that results in repeated seizures.

"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring and lived life to the fullest," the statement continued. "Everyone she met was inspired by her energy and the light inside her soul that shined so bright. She was, and will forever be, so so loved."

Ham had amassed over 188k followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok combined, where she routinely posted vlogs about her life. Her last TikTok video was posted on Friday, just four days before her death was announced.

During this time, Ham's family urged those desiring more information about her death to be patient.

"Please don’t post or spread speculation or details that are unfounded," the statement concluded "There will be a time to share more details and to go deeper into her life. Her accounts will be used to share what she went through and the joys she brought to all of us. Unnecessary comments only serve to hurt us all, this is a time for remembrance and mourning. Thank you."