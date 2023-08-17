Popular TikTok Star Revealed She Makes Hundreds Per Video Amid Push For Pay Transparency

One influencer is speaking frankly about just how much she makes working in social media.

Victoria Paris, known for her TikTok and Instagram content revolving around style, vlogging about her personal life and travel took to X to speak candidly about what she earns as a creator. On July 29, the creator (who boasts over 1.8 million followers on the platform) shared a screenshot of her earnings from one month in TikTok's newest payment program for creators, the Creativity Program Beta, or CPB — a new program adjacent to TikTok's Creator Fund.

For Paris, this new fund is providing a major pay raise. She estimates to have made around $60,000 during her first year using the fund in 2020 and, according to Business Insider, that dipped to $42,497 in 2021. But a screenshot dated July 28 shows she made over $9,000 in July alone after joining the CPB — which could amount to a 6-figure check for a whole year.

Despite the raise, brand deals with companies like Nike and Lancôme are still her main source of income, she told the outlet.

"Keep in mind this only for videos that are longer than a minute which is like 1/20th of my content," she added, referencing a policy requirement for the CPB, which encourages influencers to post videos longer than one minute.

The creator also disclosed to Business Insider how much five different videos she posted over the course of a month made. They reported that she made:

$982.88 on July 11

$548.94 on July 24

$569.73 on July 26

$686.99 on July 31

$934.05 on August 2

According to TikTok, the CPB was created in response to criticisms about the previous Creator Fund. Although the platform doesn't give exact figures for how much creators are paid, they state that payments are are calculated based on qualified views and RPM (average gross revenue per 1,000 qualified views). Additionally, they add that RPMs fluctuate depending on factors like engagement, location or "authenticity of content."

"The Creativity Program Beta is designed for you to create longer, high-quality videos and unlock real-world opportunities," TikTok's official site reads. "This program offers higher cash incentives with earnings based on qualified views, giving you the potential to earn 20 times the amount previously offered by the Creator Fund."

There's another reason for her candor, too — a massive part of Paris' brand is relatability, and she wants to be honest with her followers about what she makes. She also considers it "really important" to use her privilege as a queer white creator with a large platform to facilitate conversations for queer people of color about what they might earn if they want to pursue social media. After all, she did learn most of what she knows business-wise about being an influencer from other influencers.

"I've learned everything I learned from my peers," Paris told Business Insider. "I would not have known anything if I didn't go to any other influencers and talk to them."