Polyamorous Community Is Not Happy With ‘Riverdale’ Finale

The show's quad-relationship surprise could have been executed better, says OPEN executive director Brett Chamberlin

Mónica Marie Zorrilla
These ain't the Archie comics you grew up reading: Riverdale, a genre-bending (and genre-defying) take on the beloved cast of comic characters, has opted to lump all its leads together in one big happy quad.

Yup, you read that right — Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) finish The CW series in a polyamorous relationship, an ending that was mostly written to appease fans who were "shipping" multiple pairings of the foursome to be "endgame" couples from the start— Barchie, Beronica, Bughead, and Jarchie, to name a few.

While some viewers were okay with the Riverdale writers' decision and felt it was on par with the show's campiness, some, particularly those in the polyamorous community, were displeased by the narrative choice.

Brett Chamberlin, Executive Director of OPEN (Organization for Polyamory and Ethical Non-monogamy) told TMZ in an interview that, though "tempting to celebrate every portrayal of non-monogamy in popular media," Riverdale's quad-relationship surprise should have been executed responsibly from a place of compassion and understanding.

Riverdale
RiverdaleThe CW

"It's frustrating that Riverdale used its characters' non-monogamous relationship as a 'shocking twist' rather than engaging with an authentic portrayal of non-monogamy as simply being part of people's identities," Chamberlin added.

"We didn't see or hear anything about why these characters practice non-monogamy, what it means for them, the substance of their relationship agreements and communication practices, or any of the other underlying motivations and work that makes relationships of any type function."

Riverdale Seasons 1-7 are available to stream for free on The CW's site.

