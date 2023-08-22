Marston Hefner is forging his own legacy when it comes to monetizing sexuality... but he admits the last name helps.

The OnlyFans creator and son of the late Hugh Hefner told The Messenger he has found the platform to be "pretty all-around empowering" after recently launching his own channel.

"I'm not crazy about Instagram, but on OnlyFans, people are really friendly," he explained. "They say they find me attractive, which is nice. They find my interests, my genuineness interesting. It's just a positive experience. And it sounds like it's not just my experience."

Marston, whose mother is former Playmate and Hugh's second wife Kimberley Conrad, recalled how growing up in the Playboy Mansion contributed to his own feelings around nudity.

"My mom posed for Playboy. I was never ashamed of it," he explained. "I mean, I didn't want to see her naked. But it was also just normal. Nudity is normal. I heard that all the time."

As a kid, he even carried around binders full of back issues with "heavy hitters" like Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. But he clarified that he was raised with a "distinction [between] pornography and nudity."

"And so, Playboy is not pornography. Even though people are jerking off to it, it's not the same thing," said Marston, comparing that philosophy to the content he shares on OnlyFans.

Subscribers to his free profile are first met with some homemade videos of Marston chatting all things Pokémon, Beanie Babies and his memories of growing up in the Playboy Mansion. For nudes, there's an additional fee.

Marston explained that although he's open to collaborations, he has yet to take his content to the level of sex, masturbation or even displaying an erection.

"There's that line where my family would be like, 'That's pornography,'" he said. "But as long as I do just tasteful nudes, then it's not pornography, that sort of idea. That's ridiculous in my opinion."

The High School Romance author also pointed to a "double standard in my family," not only how it "wasn't as acceptable" for men to express their sexuality as it was for women, but also in how sex work was stigmatized.

"You can be the CEO of the people getting naked. But don't be the person getting naked," he explained.

"It's f—ing bullsh—. That upsets me," added Marston. "Because I don't think that's right, the stigma of sex workers. You can pay sex workers but you can't f—ing be one?"

Amid the ongoing "nepo baby" discourse, Marston acknowledges the benefits of the Hefner name but asks fans to consider what they would do "in my shoes," adding: "I'd like people to look at my heart."

Hugh Hefner, wife Kimberley Conrad and their sons Marston and Cooper attend the National Magazine Awards in New York City in 1998 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

"In my 20s, whenever I did social media or whenever I did art, nobody really gave a crap," he said. "But because I'm Hugh Hefner's son and because I did OnlyFans, now I have an immediate platform and, like, a built-in audience.

"And based off my decade of having no audience, that probably should have kept happening if I was Marston Smith. So, I understand that that's upsetting to people. That makes sense. It's not fair, and it shouldn't be that way," added Marston.

As Marston celebrates a month of fatherhood after welcoming his and wife Anna Lambropoulos Hefner's first baby, son Forrest Glenn Hefner, the new dad explained that his OnlyFans content is "a great way to monetize."

"I'm just doing what I believe, which is that there's nothing wrong with nudity, and it's a great way to monetize," said Marston, adding: "I'm just trying to make sense of it as well."