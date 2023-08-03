Placebo Frontman Sued for Defamation After Allegedly Calling Italian PM ‘Fascist, Racist’ Onstage: Report

Placebo's Brian Molko has been met with a lawsuit after calling out Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni onstage.
Meloni is suing the British alt-rock frontman after he allegedly used the words "fascist, racist" in Italian while talking about Meloni onstage during a concert last month in Turin, according to BBC News.
The outlet reported that prosecutors in Turin opened an investigation for "defamation of [public] institutions" shortly after Molko's expletive-filled rant, which earned cheers from the audience.
Meloni, who leads the country's far-right Brothers of Italy party, is currently in the midst of two other ongoing defamation cases.
Her lawsuit against journalist Roberto Saviano has been adjourned until October, after he called her a "bastard" during a 2020 TV interview while calling out her attacks on migrant rescue NGOs.
Meloni also has a trial set for July 2024 against editors of the Roman newspaper Domani after they alleged that she attempted to help an MP from her party land a government contract during the COVID-19 pandemic to procure face masks.
Placebo is currently touring Europe, with their next show set for Aug. 8 in Tilburg, Netherlands followed by a stop in Bonn, Germany.
