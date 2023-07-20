Pink received a special message from above during a performance from her Summer Carnival Tour.

As the singer-songwriter — who is currently promoting her latest album, Trustfall, in Europe — dedicated her song "When I Get There" to her late father, fans were quick to notice a sweet formation of clouds in the sky.

"As she dedicates the song to her father, a heart shines in heaven," one fan wrote alongside a video of the clouds forming a heart above the crowd.

"Just captured the most beautiful moment possible," the fan captioned the video posted on TikTok. "He's watching over you!"

After the video began making traction online, Pink reposted the moment on her own Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, the singer — whose late father, Jim Moore, died in 2021 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer — opened up about the loss of her dad.

"When a daughter loses her father, your first thought is, 'No one's ever going to love me like that again,' and it's a very lonely feeling," she told People. "I wish I could talk to him sometimes and ask him more questions."

As a mom, Pink — who shares daughter Willow Sage Hart, 12, and son, Jameson Moon Hart, 6, with husband Carey Hart — said she wishes she could ask her dad questions about parenthood and his honest thoughts about the person she's become.

"'Did you like me?'" Pink told the outlet. "As a parent, you have to let your children make their own choices. You want to stop them sometimes, but you realize you can't. And I realize now that my dad, in a lot of ways, was holding back a lot of his real opinions so that I could make my own choices. I want to ask, 'What did you really think?'"