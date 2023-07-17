Just call Pink's relationship with her longtime trainer true love.

For more than 11 years, Jeanette Jenkins has worked with the Grammy winner to ensure she can handle stadium tours and flips in venues around the world.

But while chatting with The Messenger at the HollyRod Foundation’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala Saturday, Jenkins shared a testimony from her client that left her speechless.

Explaining that Pink had transitioned from training with her every day in person to training via videos on her app during the coronavirus pandemic, Jenkins enthused about the star's appreciative comments.

"She is incredible," Jenkins said. "Out of the blue, she just sends me this message: 'You will never know what you have made possible for me. You have unlocked the code for me for the last 11 years. But especially post-COVID, you gave me myself back just by making your videos. I spent every morning with you and you mostly didn't know it.

'I have never been stronger and there is no way that I would have been able to or even trust enough in another person to guide me. In my opinion, you are the GOAT.'"

In the testimony, Pink went on to say that she is "so grateful for your knowledge and talent and positivity alongside with your 'no bulls--- get water if you must, but don't waste my time' kind of sh--. I love you."

Jeanette Jenkins attends the HollyRod Foundation’s 25th Annual DesignCare Gala at The Beehive in Los Angeles. Shutterstock for The HollyRod Foundation

If you ask Jenkins, the message was something she will cherish forever.

"To know that she's still getting the most incredible results by working out with me digitally is the best compliment you could ever get as a trainer."

Back in February, Jenkins revealed on Instagram that Pink completed one of her 30-Day Total Body Bootcamps virtual classes to prepare for the "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" music video.

Pink poses in a bikini while on vacation in Mexico. Pink/Instagram

And according to Jenkins, you don't have to be a superstar performer to look and feel your best.

"The first step is just making the choice," she said while supporting Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete's charity event. "Once you make that decision, create a strategic plan. If you want to get healthier, what do you do? You enlist professionals like myself. If you want to fix your car, you call the mechanic. If you want to fix your body? You call the Hollywood Trainer Jeanette."

Jenkins added, "Everybody needs to look to professionals for whatever craft that they do. And we're just gonna help you get to your goal faster, with less pain and more results."