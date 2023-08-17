Just call this concert moment an example of "True Love."
While performing her song "Don't Let Me Get Me" Wednesday night at Comerica Park in Michigan, Pink decided to switch up the lyrics that involve Britney Spears.
Instead of singing the original words, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me," Pink changed the reference to "sweet Britney Spears."
As seen in video footage circulating online, the crowd quickly erupted in applause before Pink continued performing as part of her Summer Carnival Tour.
The moment comes hours after news broke that Spears and Sam Asghari had broken up after 14 months of marriage.
"They are going through a really hard time and are currently split," a source on Spears' side told The Messenger Wednesday. "Sam hasn't lived in Britney's house for months now. He got his own place nearby and has been living separately from her. He thought that would be helpful for their marriage during this rough patch and Britney did not like them living apart."
The Messenger later confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce with help from attorney Neal Hersh.
- Octavia Spencer Warned Britney Spears About Getting Prenup After Sam Asghari Engagement
- Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ to Be with ‘Incredible’ Husband Sam Asghari
- Britney Spears Is in ‘Great Spirits’ in the Midst of Sam Asghari Filing for Divorce
- Britney Spears Did Not Cheat on Sam Asghari: Source (Exclusive)
- What Kevin Federline’s Attorney Said About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Breakup
- Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Have Separated After 1 Year of Marriage
Throughout her career, Pink has expressed her support for Spears. And while the Grammy winner recently said she wasn't in touch with the "...Baby One More Time" singer, she wished her well.
"People think I was picking on Britney on 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," Pink told People in February. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."
She added, "I cover her in light all day long."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly Freed Orca Dies at Theme Park After 50 Years in CaptivityEntertainment
- Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ MovieEntertainment
- Nina Dobrev Shares How Her Dog Transformed Her Life (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Filmmaker Arrested for Allegedly Insulting Buddhism in MovieEntertainment
- Can’t Turn Away From Cringey Public Arguments? This Hit Podcast About ‘Normal Gossip’ Is for YouEntertainment
- Britney Spears Breaks Silence Over DivorceEntertainment
- ‘A League of Their Own’ Canceled After Amazon Nixes Plan for Final SeasonEntertainment
- Lizzo Sends ‘Love’ From Japan Amid Harassment LawsuitEntertainment
- Post Malone Shares His Diet Secrets That Helped Him Shed Nearly 60 PoundsEntertainment
- Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz Spotted at Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Wedding WeekendEntertainment
- Madonna Says ‘It’s Great to Be Alive’ While Celebrating 65th Birthday in PortugalEntertainment
- Kevin Costner Takes Son to Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Amid Divorce DramaEntertainment