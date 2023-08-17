Pink Updates Britney Spears Lyric in ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ Amid Sam Asghari Breakup - The Messenger
Pink Updates Britney Spears Lyric in ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ Amid Sam Asghari Breakup

While performing on her Summer Carnival Tour, Pink showed her support for Spears by adjusting one of her biggest hits

Mike Vulpo
P!NK performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Just call this concert moment an example of "True Love." 

While performing her song "Don't Let Me Get Me" Wednesday night at Comerica Park in Michigan, Pink decided to switch up the lyrics that involve Britney Spears.

Instead of singing the original words, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me," Pink changed the reference to "sweet Britney Spears."

As seen in video footage circulating online, the crowd quickly erupted in applause before Pink continued performing as part of her Summer Carnival Tour.

The moment comes hours after news broke that Spears and Sam Asghari had broken up after 14 months of marriage.

"They are going through a really hard time and are currently split," a source on Spears' side told The Messenger Wednesday. "Sam hasn't lived in Britney's house for months now. He got his own place nearby and has been living separately from her. He thought that would be helpful for their marriage during this rough patch and Britney did not like them living apart."

The Messenger later confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce with help from attorney Neal Hersh.

Throughout her career, Pink has expressed her support for Spears. And while the Grammy winner recently said she wasn't in touch with the "...Baby One More Time" singer, she wished her well. 

"People think I was picking on Britney on 'Don't Let Me Get Me,' but I've always felt like a big sister to her," Pink told People in February. "I'm very protective of her, and she's the sweetest person in the world."

She added, "I cover her in light all day long."

