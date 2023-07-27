In the hours following the news of Sinéad O'Connor's death, singer-songwriters Pink and Brandi Carlile teamed up for a live tribute to the iconic musician.

At the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Pink opened up to her Summer Carnival Tour crowd about how O'Connor inspired her career, CBS News reports.

"When I was a little girl, my mom grew up in Atlantic City, and I used to go down to the Ocean City Boardwalk with my $10, and I would make a demo tape," Pink shared. "I would make a little cassette tape and imagine it was my demo for the record company."

She would record songs on those tapes like "Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston and O'Connor's version of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U."

"In honor of Sinéad, and in honor of my very, very talented friend Brandi Carlile, I asked her if she would come out here and sing this song with me," Pink announced to the crowd.

Carlile and Pink harmonized to the song while the crowd sang along. Following the performance, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer emphasized the importance of kindness.

"You just never know ... what people are going through, so it's not hard to give people a smile, it's not hard to be kind," she said. "I'm learning that lesson in this lifetime as well, we can all learn that together."

O'Connor's cause of death is not yet publicly known. She is survived by her three children, Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died by suicide last year.