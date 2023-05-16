Pablo Picasso never meant for it to be seen: a tan-colored lapdog, donning a little red bow around its neck. Yet, you can now feast your eyes on the covered-up canine, thanks to conservators at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

The previously-hidden dog was discovered in the Spanish painter's "Le Moulin de la Galette."

The Guggenheim has opened a new exhibit called "Young Picasso in Paris," highlighting 10 paintings and sketches created by the artist soon after first arriving in Paris from Barcelona in the fall of 1900.

The exhibit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the father of Cubism's death in 1973.

A press release from the Guggenheim notes the beloved painting depicting a famous Parisian dance hall "was recently the subject of a conservation analysis and treatment project."

According to a CNN report, the conservators utilized an imaging technique known as X-ray fluorescence to analyze a painting's chemical elements.

The reconsidered pooch has been covered up with black paint. But conservators have been able to determine what the lapdog looked like.

"It was interesting to me that he hastily painted over this dog, which would have been a rather compelling aspect of the composition,” Guggenheim’s senior paintings conservator, Julie Barten, told CNN.

The "Young Picasso in Paris" exhibit will run through August 6.