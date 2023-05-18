Photo Agency Claims Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were ‘Not in Immediate Danger at Any Point’ During Car Chase

Photo agency Backgrid is responding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about being chased by paparazzi after leaving an event in New York City on Tuesday night.

"We are aware of Prince Harry's statement regarding an alleged 'near catastrophic car chase' involving himself, Meghan Markle and her mother [Doria Ragland]," the agency said in a lengthy statement to The Messenger on Thursday. They added that they "have received photos and videos of last night's events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle."

Noting that photographers "have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities," the agency said "they had no intention of causing any distress or harm" to the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, "as their only tool was their cameras."

Backgrid's statement continued, "We understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security detail had a job to do, and we respect their work. We do, however, want to point out that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident. The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point."

The agency concluded by saying they "do not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity" and will be conducting a "thorough investigation" into the matter.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan previously told The Messenger that the "relentless pursuit" lasted "over two hours" and "resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

They added, "While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone's safety."

The royals were in New York due to Markle being honored with the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power event.

The NYPD has not responded to The Messenger's requests for comment.