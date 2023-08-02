Pete Davidson Joins John Mulaney, Jon Stewart for First Comedy Tour Since Rehab - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Pete Davidson Joins John Mulaney, Jon Stewart for First Comedy Tour Since Rehab

The tour comes after Davidson entered a mental health facility following struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD

Glenn Garner
John Mulaney, Pete Davidson, Jon StewartCindy Ord/Getty Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Verizon

Pete Davidson is ready to make people laugh again.

The Saturday Night Live alum will join John Mulaney and Jon Stewart on a mini comedy tour that kicks off next month, the first for Davidson since he entered rehab in June.

Mulaney announced the Jon, John & Pete tour Tuesday on Instagram, with one-night engagements from Sept. 8-10 in Springfield, Mass.; Bethlehem, Penn.; and Atlantic City, N.J.

The tour comes after a source told The Messenger in June that Davidson entered a mental health facility in Pennsylvania following struggles with borderline personality disorder and PTSD.

According to Page Six, it was the same facility where Mulaney was treated for drug and alcohol addiction.

Davidson has since been sentenced to 50 hours of community service after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing a Mercedes into a Beverly Hills home in March.

As part of a diversion program, Davidson has 18 months to complete his community service, which he has been allowed to serve in Staten Island at the New York City Fire Department where his father was a firefighter until he died in 9/11.

Presale tickets for Jon, John & Pete are now available with the code COMEDY, and general sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

