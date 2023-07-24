Pete Davidson Gets 50 Hours of Community Service After Beverly Hills Car Crash: Report

Pete Davidson is reportedly required to complete 50 hours of community service after he was charged with reckless driving last month.

The Saturday Night Live alum has 18 months to finish his hours as laid out in a diversion program that will keep him from pleading guilty or no contest to crashing a car into a Beverly Hills home in March, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that he will be allowed to complete his community service in New York, and he can do so at the New York City Fire Department, where his father was a firefighter until he died in 9/11.

Davidson is also required to complete 12 hours of traffic school and appear at a morgue for education on what happens to victims of reckless driving.

The Messenger has reached out to Davidson's rep for comment.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told The Messenger last month that Davidson was charged with one count of reckless driving after he crashed a Mercedes into a home in Beverly Hills on March 4 while driving with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," said the DA's office in a statement. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision."

The Bupkis star was reportedly driving at a high speed through the neighborhood when he lost control of the car, jumped a curb and took out a fire hydrant before colliding with the side of the house, TMZ previously reported.

No arrests were made at the time, and drugs and alcohol were not believed to be involved.